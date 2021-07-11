We need to ask ourselves the very important question that students often ask of their teachers, mentors, coaches and family members who advise that reading, especially in the summer, is a must. “Read what?” Students must be persuaded to read books that address real challenges in their lives. Why?
Choosing what to read is like choosing what to eat. Some foods are high in calories, fats and sugar, and low in nutritional value like processed snacks and fast food. These choices do not constitute a healthy diet for our children. Would you counsel your child to “eat anything, just eat.” Not if you care about their nutrition and well-being. The same rules apply when recommending what to read. Don’t fall into the trap of suggesting, “read anything, just read.” Not all reading materials have equal value.
Some children are products of book-poor homes. Others come from middle-income families who have been read to and are autonomous readers. Students from book-poor homes will need to read for survival, while those from book-rich homes will read for enrichment. This critical difference should drive choices about what to read and when to read.
For example, if your child is ready to enter her junior year in high school and will need to write a personal essay as part of her college application, she should read a how-to book on that topic. Or, if your son has just completed the seventh grade, it makes sense to identify which eighth grade subject poses the most serious threat to his success. If math is the big hurdle, focusing on how to ace the eighth grade math course should constitute part of his reading. Finding a math tutor in advance, who could be someone in the family, can also be part of the summer adventure. The quest to read must be driven by the gaps that students need to bridge in their learning in order to succeed at the next grade level.
Help the children in your families discover memoirs that relate to a challenge they face personally. Reading coaches and teachers at school can provide book lists. The library is a great resource. If your family has had to deal with the recent death of a loved one, drug addiction, alcoholism, sexual abuse, domestic violence, divorce or even suicide, there are books written by people who had similar experiences, were able to overcome the trauma and thrive. Reading together as a family can facilitate healing and better prepare your children to overcome difficulties and develop emotional strength.
Telling your teens how to act may not be as impactful as their reading about how other teens have coped with similar challenges. Very often, well-intentioned teachers assign classics over the summer. If a student comes from a strong reading tradition and is an autonomous reader, tackling the classics is a reasonable expectation. But, for those who have experienced learning loss consistently, the task is often futile. Selecting books that help a student solve a real-life problem can lead to a new appreciation of reading that the student never had. Once a student becomes an autonomous reader, assignments to read classics can be engaging.
Students from working-class families who aspire to become accomplished professionals via college degrees or by pursuing technical certifications must learn how to read to learn. To transform from being a minimum-wage worker to becoming a salaried professional requires more than just a change in uniform. This transformation requires that students purposefully spend the time to grow their vocabulary and increase their intelligence through intentional reading with the assistance of mentors, tutors and coaches. Tapping the talents and welcoming the interventions of certified reading navigators is key. Take advantage of summer and after-school tutoring services being offered through the island’s Community Learning Centers located at 23 of Guam’s public schools. This is a very wise investment.
Choosing when to read is also critical. Set aside short blocks of quiet time when your children are not tired or in a rush to do something else. Distractions abound. Keep them to a minimum. Prioritizing reading time, as you would for house chores or favorite recreational activities, sends the message that this is an important family value. Make sure that if you are encouraging your children to read, that they see you reading too!