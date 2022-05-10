What are the things you and I do, every day, that tell others about the kind of person we really may be? If that question gets your attention, good - it should.
All of us have habits and behavioral patterns that send signals to others about our character and beliefs, and people pick up on those things to decide whether or not they want to be our friend, life partner or maybe our employer.
Sometimes, these things are subtle and hardly noticeable, and other times they’re like a neon sign going on and off, a distinct warning signal.
Table habits tell stories
One of those things I learned many years ago was the way we eat is often scrutinized. I recall a story of a business leader who would always take a prospective new hire to breakfast, raving how the restaurant made the best egg dishes in town. Except for strict vegans I suppose, everybody took the hint from the man and ordered eggs with their meal.
When the food came, the tipoff was whether the person seasoned the eggs with salt, pepper and ketchup before tasting them.
What was the businessman’s reasoning? He saw this as a test of one’s decision-making, that they may reach a conclusion without key information or base their decision solely upon someone else’s opinion.
We are creatures of habit
I’ve told this story in training classes over the years, and it often brings a groan, sometimes with a complaint like, “I’ve been eating my eggs that way my whole life.”
There have been charges that the man was being judgmental and unfair. A few have said they wouldn’t work for such a person.
Others saw the logic behind his little test, that if we carry a particular mindset into a situation because that’s how we’ve always done things, we could make unfavorable decisions.
Treating service workers is a tipoff
Do we see restaurant servers, workers at the grocery store, department store, gas station, government agencies and more as being “beneath” us? Do we talk to them as if they are? Do we make them feel like we feel like we’re superior?
Malcolm Forbes, the founder of Forbes magazine, said: “You can easily judge the character of a man by how he treats those who can do nothing for him.” It obviously goes for women as well.
Let’s turn that around
How do we act with people whom we feel can do something for us? When we’re with people who are wealthy or powerful, or someone who can connect us to someone who is influential, are we different? Do we give preferential treatment to those who can make a decision to buy our product or service, or accelerate our career?
Combining these last two points, do we appear to be two different people, depending on who we’re with?
Dealing with mistakes
When we make an error in judgment and things don’t turn out as hoped for, do we own up to it, or run from it? Do we apologize and set out to clean up the situation, or do we get defensive? Worse, do we seek to set the blame for our mistake off on someone else?
Let’s flip that script. What happens when others make a mistake? Do we allow them room to explain and own the situation, or are we quick to blame and condemn them for it?
Overall, when we look at what happens when mistakes are made, do we project a double-standard — that we try to escape blame for the ones we commit, but assign blame to others for theirs?
Do we keep our promises?
When we tell someone we’ll take care of a situation, or be somewhere at a certain time, do we show a pattern of not following through? If people could hang a score around our neck, from one to 10, as to how reliable we are and how well we keep our commitments, what score would that be?
This is just a short list of factors and behaviors that we regularly display. What do they tell people about us? What messages are we sending?
Awareness is sometimes painful, but it’s always the starting point to change. If this article prompts you to take a glance in the mirror, here’s hoping you’re pleased with the view.
