We often think of sovereignty only in political terms. A colony is not politically sovereign. No one can dispute that reality here in our island. So why bother using such terms as nation-building, cultural sovereignty and political self-determination to describe the aspirations that the Taotao Tåno’ have for the future of our homeland? It is incumbent upon those of us who celebrate CHamoru language, cultural traditions and our way of life and for everyone who calls Guam home to think more deeply about these issues.
Let me offer a few of my own reflections. Nation-building is often associated with being a nation-state. Since we are politically part of the American empire and hold U.S. citizenship one can make the case that we are already part of a nation. We write USA when asked about our nationality. There are more CHamoru people living in the contiguous United States than there are in Guam. All true. But, first peoples throughout the U.S. have clearly established that nations can co-exist within a nation.
Additionally, nation-building refers to the process whereby a people consciously and deliberately engage in shaping the institutions and priorities that fulfill their aspirations. In this context, nationhood, or exercising cultural sovereignty, has less to do with geopolitical control than it has to do with control of the psyche and identity consciousness of a people.
Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Chief Executive Melanie Benjamen, describes it succinctly: “Cultural Sovereignty is ancient and predates the arrival of non-Indians. It is a kind of sovereignty that we can only lose if we choose to give it up … Cultural Sovereignty is our inherent right to use our values, traditions, and spirituality to protect our future. It goes much deeper than legal sovereignty, because it’s a decision to be Anishinaabe, to not just protect a way of life, but to practice living Anishinaabe, every day.”
From the very first time I heard Samuel Betances, my husband, speak here in Guam in the 1970s, he has reminded us that “language is the umbilical cord to culture.” I have become ever more conscious of the connection between our indigenous language and CHamoru cultural sovereignty. This realization has fueled my passion for CHamoru language revitalization. It is no mere whim that moved the United Nations Assembly to declare 2022-2032 the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. The international community of nations recognizes that “indigenous languages not only symbolize cultural sovereignty, they also enable it.”
The balanced relationship with the land and sustainable living are all part of what is known as bio-sovereignty. There is much interest, especially among young islanders, who are leading the movement for food sovereignty and sustainability. Their profound respect for the land and the healthy life it sustains promises to reverse the post-war food dependency that took a foothold in Guam as arable lands were taken by eminent domain for military usage. The Taotao Tåno’ went from being able to grow or catch what was consumed prior to the war to being 90% dependent on imported food in less than a generation. Thanks to the young gualo’ warriors of today, we are chipping away at seven decades of dependency.
Speaking or learning to speak CHamoru without apology, respecting the land, honoring our elders and creating a framework for sustainability at many levels – is what nation-building is all about. When we practice cultural sovereignty, we unleash the knowledge and wisdom of our ancestors, i manaotao mo’na. We begin to shake the stranglehold that colonization has had on our mentality about what is possible. We deepen our understanding about balance and harmony with our environment and each other. Thus, we comprehend that being respectful of others does not mean disrespecting ourselves. We become comfortable in our own skin. We are becoming whole.
Our indigenous language is a mirror into the soul of a wise and ancient people from whom we descend. Much of their wisdom and strength is in us. We, like them, have overcome natural disasters and human tragedy. Like them, we have survived pandemics and wars not of our making. After all, we have their genes and their genius. As CHamoru people, we must never forget that we are masters of our own cultural survival and identity. We will only lose it if we choose to give it up.