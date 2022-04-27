In my previous district, I had a student, let’s call her Gracie, whol started her mornings the same way. She walks quickly into the classroom, drops her bag at her desk, and stomps furiously toward me as I work at my desk.
“My sister came to my house last night,” she excitedly whispers. She’s so delighted at the prospect of relaying her report, that she can hardly stifle a giggle.
“She did?” I reply, not looking up. I need to keep working before the day starts.
“And so did my nephews. I have five nephews, and we fight.” I can tell she is red in the face, smiling from ear to ear.
“Why do you fight?” I say, continuing to work.
“Because they annoy me!”
When I finally look up, accepting that she hasn’t taken the hint that I’m too busy for this chitchat, I ask her, “Did you all eat dinner?”
“Yes!” she says excitedly.
“So she comes over every night, then?”
“Yes, and my brother and his wife and children, too!” her voice becoming more animated.
“Do you enjoy that, Gracie? Because I would hate it.”
“Why, Mr. Ho?” She is genuinely confused.
“Because when I come home, I want to relax. I don’t want to deal with a crowd.”
Deflated, she walks away. I sigh, knowing that this will be repeated tomorrow morning and every morning I am at my desk when she comes into the classroom. Eventually, I’ll learn to hide in the faculty lounge until the warning bell. And I’ll feel bad when I see she is slightly depressed.
Does this sound cruel? I mean, I guess it can, as giving me her morning report was an obvious joy to Gracie. I imagine I did feel bad about ducking it. But the whole thought of reliving what sounded like a hectic late afternoon that lasted up until bedtime made me anxious.
Her siblings had their own houses. I did not understand, or appreciate, why they would insinuate themselves on their parents every night.
Did Gracie’s parents enjoy this regular intrusion? I can’t imagine they, or anyone, actually would. Who actually keeps their home ready to welcome a crowd at a moment’s notice?
What does a welcoming home mean and look like anyway? And who is it targeted at?
Over the past several decades, we have been bombarded with notions of how our dwellings should be spaces to entertain - the open floor plan with a kitchen island around which our family and friends could – What? Watch you slave over the stove? Nope. A definite “no” for me.
There have been endless rivers of hosting practices, and paraphernalia from dishes to placemats, candles and vases; not to mention endless iterations of salads and grilled concoctions. Meh, I am way over that. When I was in my 20s and 30s, I might have been infected with the entertainment virus, but these days, I’ve antibodies for three people. Home to me is private, and private means extremely limited access. The only people with keys, my wife and I, are the ones allowed.
In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find our home “welcoming.” There is only seating for the two of us and our dog. The dining table has only two chairs. What used to be a guest bedroom is now a closet; the spare bed has been relegated to a dark corner in a basement room that stores the Christmas decorations. It is highly welcoming to us, but essentially uninviting to everyone else. It’s the best house we’ve ever had.
You know, I’m from a generation of CHamorus that departed from traditional local home design to a more American style of building. When I was a kid, the most important rooms in the house were actually NOT in the house - they were the outside kitchen, and “porch” which, if they had not been built during construction, were crafted as a lean-to with timbers and a roof at the portion of the driveway closest to the house. What looked like afterthoughts were actually for a primary purpose. These were the places that welcomed neighbors and friends. The only times you ever went into the house was to use the bathroom. Otherwise, there was a television outside.
In fact, when I returned to the island a few years ago to help take care of my ailing mother, one of the first things I did was to remove the tables for makeshift gatherings from the front porch. They seemed too unappealing to me - they clashed with my adopted aesthetic. Yet, as I write this now, I realize that these local spaces were an excellent solution for noninvasive drop-bys from one or many people. In fact, because these spaces were open and without doors, they seemed to be always ready to receive. You didn’t need to take off your shoes and you could smoke.
Of course, my own house has a short stoop without a front porch. There is only enough space for a chair and there isn’t even a welcome mat. So please, don’t stop by. Call first.