Now that yet another conflict is upon us in Europe, I find myself thinking about two things.
The first of these is how the prospect of war always sent a bit of excitement among my cousins in Hågat when I was growing up. Several among my extended family members enlisted in the armed forces and seemed consistently on high alert for a notice of an impending deployment. But they weren’t scared. The only time I ever felt any kind of dread or true sorrow about going to war was when my older cousin, Bill Cundiff, went off to Vietnam. My mother poured her anguish and concern into baking dozens of cookies that she packed into empty Folgers ground coffee cans to send off to him. I had never had a Toll House chocolate chip cookie until then.
After the fall of Saigon, when others I knew joined conflict operations, no such apprehension accompanied their dispositions. I suppose it was because warfare had changed and assaults could be initiated at safer distances; perhaps they felt better shielded by more sophisticated weaponry. And then there’s this: CHamorus are more than eager participants in any military-related activity. Too much, if you ask me.
For example, years ago while teaching in Guam, there was never any problem in losing dozens of much-needed teachers to National Guard deployments. It seemed to me then, and even now, that if there is a threat so great, that these enlisted men and women were best kept home to keep islanders safe. And that students were properly served. Shouldn’t the consistency of the education of our students have priority over a part-time job in the Army Guard or Reserve?
These days I can’t be caught up in the aforementioned excitement. To be brutally honest, at my middle age, I look upon the CHamoru contribution to American warfare as a thankless enterprise. My cousin Bill is spending his retirement years practically begging for veterans' basic rights to health care. Why are we begging?
The other idea that floods my mind is the question, long asked, “Does war teach us anything?” Indeed, you would think that humanity has had enough of it, but Ukraine and Russia are but the latest opponents to disprove this logic. To be clear, this latest incursion is one of many currently being waged across the globe, some for decades, such as between the states of Israel and Palestine. You might say that no one has learned one thing about war.
But the truth is there are some who learn a lot from all this bloodshed and, unfortunately, this small group of enlightened individuals preclude the most of us. This club numbers the handful of leaders across the globe - to be the most eager sponges of wartime wisdom. They have and continue to learn when war is necessary, why it is good - never why it is bad, it seems, and how to go about it. The rest of us, well, remain willfully ignorant.
Which is a rotten shame. You’d think that in a mostly democratic world, the people, so empowered, might do all they can to frustrate the aggressions of our leaders, but we don’t. We abstain from stopping the few at the top from engaging in campaigns of destruction.
Sure, we protest. In cities around the United States, citizens are assembling to express opposition to Russia, and to boast rightful solidarity with Ukraine. Really, how much is this helping?
Added to this misfortune is that the masses have an extremely short memory. Just this weekend I was reading a forum on the Ukraine conflict. An individual posted that a Russian incendiary device had struck a children’s hospital, killing one child and wounding three others. “Horrible! The Russians are the absolute worst!” the guy wrote.
Another responded to this with, “This is awful, but before you crown the winner of the horrible contest, let’s not forget all the children killed by U.S.-led combat in Libya, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Vietnam. Let’s not forget that the U.S. actually dropped two nuclear bombs on civilians in Japan.”
The response received so much negative and hateful criticism. After reading this thread, I realized most of us learn nothing from war. And this is why we continue to have it.
War benefits only those on top. While children continue to die, offers for help only mean that more of them will. Offers for help equate to more machine guns, more missiles, more tanks, more troops. All this means more profit for the battle supply barons. Leaders and manufacturers have been doing all the learning.
The rest of us? Not so much. We’ve only learned to pick sides. All we do is watch. Or die.