History cannot give you an answer to a question you have not asked! Samuel and I remind participants at our transformational leadership training at GDOE and GCC that inquiry is an essential part of leading transformation. The process of achieving the results we envision involves re-imagining and then redesigning. Transformation calls for reinventing or reinvigorating ourselves and our organizations to accomplish desired outcomes. These may seem like lofty words, but what we have discovered in decades of researching how organizations function effectively and what they do to realize dramatically different results is that guided change must be deliberate, purposeful and consistent. It requires commitment and continuity. We do not achieve dramatic shifts in attitudes and behavior overnight. It is a slow and sometimes messy process. However, to stick with the status quo even when it perpetuates underperformance and unproductive use of talent is foolhardy.
We’ve heard it said many times that “hope is not a strategy.” This is true. One cannot hope change into existence. Notwithstanding, all change begins with dissatisfaction with the status quo. We must also have a vision for what is desired. At the Kumisión i Fino’ CHamoru, we invest much of our energy and resources in our language revitalization initiative. This requires that we take a hard look at all the programs and practices that different sectors of the community are engaged in to either promote the CHamoru language and culture or discourage it.
What if we re-imagined the way the CHamoru language instruction program operates in our schools? What might come to mind? In CHamoru, this dreaming or re-examination phase of transformation is best expressed in two words: håfa mohon, which means what do we want or desire?
Let’s start with the givens: 1) In Guam’s public schools CHamoru is taught an average of 20 to 30 minutes a day in comparison to English language arts, which is taught throughout the day and as a specific subject for about 120 minutes daily in the elementary and middle school grades. 2) While the CHamoru program has been in existence for over 50 years and has enhanced the knowledge of our school children about CHamoru words, customs and traditions, it was never designed to produce fluent speakers. It started as part of the federal bilingual program initiative. 3) We have good laws in our code, which mandate the teaching of CHamoru, but they are not well funded, prioritized or fully executed. Consequently, CHamoru instruction is often viewed as extracurricular and not part of the core curriculum. 4) CHamoru is one of the two official languages of Guam, but full bilingualism is not promoted in Guam’s schools nor is it prioritized and implemented in family life or in the public sphere outside of the classroom. 5) There are many who still believe that learning and speaking a language other than English is unnecessary or even un-American. This is contrary to research, which repeatedly demonstrates that children who speak more than one language outperform monolingual speakers academically. These studies are plentiful and are available throughout the world. 6) CHamoru is the Indigenous language of the first people of Guam and the other islands of the Marianas, as such it should be recognized and treated with the dignity and seriousness that it deserves. Notwithstanding, its extinction is possible within this century unless we act as a community to change that outcome.
What if we re-imagined the way CHamoru language should be taught in our English medium schools? What if we fully supported the establishment of a pre-K-12 CHamoru medium school? What if instead of requiring that there be CHamoru teachers for each grade in the elementary and middle schools, that teachers be placed in schools to teach students who are at different levels of fluency and proficiency? What if CHamoru is taught as a language art with the same amount of time as is given English as a language art? What if CHamoru teachers receive the recognition and stature that they have earned as the champions of our Indigenous language? What if the laws and policies governing the implementation of the teaching of CHamoru were examined and revised to align with nation-building, language revitalization and maintenance? What if the teaching and learning of CHamoru was supported by spoken CHamoru being heard and encouraged in all our schools, homes and public places? Håfa mohon?
Dr. Laura M. Torres Souder is CEO of Souder, Betances and Associates Inc., chair of the Kumisión i Fino' CHamoru and chairperson of the Guam Indigenous Heritage Alliance (GIHA). She is an author, historian, educator and literacy advocate.