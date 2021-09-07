Homework is a fact of life for most students. It provides them with time to understand or study school subject matter more deeply, and gives parents an opportunity to be involved in their children's education.
In the early elementary grades, homework can help children develop good study habits and positive attitudes toward learning. From fourth through sixth grades, small amounts of homework, gradually increased each year, may support improved academic achievement. In seventh grade and beyond, students who complete more homework score better on standardized tests and earn better grades, on average, than students who do less homework. The difference in test scores and grades between students who do more homework and those who do fewer increases as children move up through the grades.
Educational experts agree that it is important for teachers to ensure that homework assignments are an appropriate length for the developmental level of their students. The National Education Association along with the national PTA suggests adding 10 minutes of homework per night incrementally with each grade level. Thus, a kindergartener or first-grader can benefit from 10 minutes of homework per day, a second-grader from 20 minutes, a third-grader 30 minutes, and so on, not to exceed two hours per night total in high school.
Amounts that vary from these guidelines are fine for some children and in some situations. For example, if your children are fascinated by a topic or task, and want to spend hours working on it, then that is fine. However, if a task is taking a lot of time to complete or is too difficult, and they are starting to get frustrated, have them stop, take a break, and come back to it later. If on the other hand, your children have a couple of days without homework, encourage them to read. Make sure there are plenty of interesting books, magazines and newspapers in the house, and that they are members of the local or their school’s library.
With students returning to online learning, many may once again be inundated with additional work that has been assigned to be done after school hours causing stress and anxiety for both students and their parents. If you are concerned that your children have either too much homework or if you feel that the homework that has been assigned is too difficult or complicated, talk with their teachers or send them an email to let them know there is a problem. Schools and teachers are expected to plan homework so that children are not overloaded.
Research has shown that the right amount of homework, designed appropriately for the developmental level of the child, promotes learning and helps children do better in school. Therefore, homework assignments must be meaningful, students must be able to complete them successfully, and they must be returned with constructive comments from the teacher. Furthermore, each assignment given should have a specific purpose, come with clear instructions, be fairly matched well to a student's abilities, and be designed to help develop students’ knowledge and skills, and not be busy work to keep children occupied at home.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.E., MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.