I was sadly reminded this past week that claiming our cultural sovereignty does not come easily to a people who have been colonized for hundreds of years and over multiple generations. It requires consciousness and courage. Mindy Morgan, a Native American scholar wisely points out that, “the survival of Indigenous languages into the 21st century, despite the active repression on the part of states and the national government, has transformed these languages into powerful symbols that serve as the basis for larger discussions related to identity, self-determination, and sovereignty.”
Being an actively engaged proponent of CHamoru language revitalization, I feel an urgency to rock the boat as I celebrate my 71st birthday today. Like self-determination and decolonization, cultural sovereignty is intrinsically tied to our indigeneity and to our inalienable right to be who we are, proud and unfettered by guilt or hesitation. Yet, this is not the mindset for many here in our homeland. What do I mean?
Let’s look at the issue of language use. In spite of the fact that CHamoru is one of the two official languages of Guam and the Indigenous language of the Taotao Tåno’, many CHamoru people still apologize for speaking our language in the presence of others who may not speak it. Why is this so?
We often tie our hesitancy to our sense of respect for others. We value and care for other people and their feelings, so we have developed an acute sensitivity for making sure people feel comfortable around us. We equate speaking CHamoru in the presence of nonspeakers as an affront or culturally offensive behavior. Is that a bad thing? It is honorable to care for the comfort-level of others and to make them feel welcomed and included. Our code of island hospitality demands no less. But, we cannot conflate our right to speak our language freely and without inhibition in our homeland with the ability of nonspeakers to understand us.
When Guam became part of the spoils of the Spanish-American War, that led to our island becoming an unincorporated colony of the United States, our people were exhorted to learn and speak English. English-only policies were enforced with vigor. There was no concern among naval administrators that the local residents were left out of conversations that were conducted in English. When the Imperial Japanese Forces occupied Guam from 1941-1944, there was no concern that local residents were left out of conversations that were conducted in Japanese. When we travel to different countries, people don’t apologize to us for speaking their languages in our presence. They don’t feel a need to translate everything being said.
This peculiar behavior is a byproduct of being colonized. Generations of CHamoru speakers have been “programmed” to believe that our American citizenship requires more than just speaking English. It has also caused us to minimize or delegitimize our right and freedom to speak CHamoru, our Mother Tongue. This situation is not unique to our island. It is a subjugation tool that has been used repeatedly throughout American history.
African slaves were prohibited from speaking their languages. They learned to speak a form of English that is now recognized as a unique linguistic invention called Ebonics or Black English. Native American tribes were marshalled into reservations. Children were required to go to reservation schools, where they were whipped for speaking their indigenous languages. In the 1950s, in Guam, we were fined for every CHamoru word we spoke at school and reminded that speaking CHamoru would impede our American education. It was considered irrelevant and rude. Imagine what those ideas have done to our cultural optic.
As Dr. Timothy Powel et al put it, “Indigenous languages not only symbolize cultural sovereignty; they also enable it. They facilitate the communication of knowledge and values unique to indigenous cultures by carrying them within their roots and connotations.”
Cultural sovereignty is a state of being, a mindset that is possible when a people belonging to a culture exercise the freedom to speak their heritage language without apology and practice their beliefs, values and customs with pride and legitimacy. Our ability to freely speak CHamoru without guilt or hesitation is a true act of decolonization and a bold manifestation of cultural sovereignty.