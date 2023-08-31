A compulsive lying old man once responded to a news reporter, “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” “Never” is the operative word and is absolute.
With a plethora of bank records obtained via U.S. Treasury Suspicious Activity Reports (170-plus!); career IRS investigators blowing the whistle on federal law enforcement officials slow walking and stymying investigations; former business associates of Joe Biden’s son Hunter all testifying that there is a pile of information connecting the Biden family financially with foreign entities; 20-plus shell companies laying bare for a money-laundering operation even Mafia members would blush; resulting in upwards of $50 million U.S. dollars (and counting!) funneled to Biden family members over the last 10 years. That's a serious boatload of payola and “never”!
We see, we hear and smell stench when it's wafting in the air. And the Biden stench is nauseating. After 50 years in D.C., he has done a ton of favors for powerful people and groups. Washington, D.C., is not a big town. This is why Joe Biden won the presidential election and why so many powerful people continue to support this aging and wreck of a human being and continue to defend his indefensible “America last” policies: open borders, import and become reliant on oil from adversarial countries, fiscal policies resulting in mortgage rates jumping from 2.65% when he took office to 7.5% today, grocery bills increasing by 20-plus percent; gas bills increasing almost 200% and so on and so forth. You see the picture.
No one questions a father’s love for his children – until now. On the phone over 20 times with Hunter's business associates; numerous flights around the globe in Air Force 2; countless dinners and meals with Hunter's business associates yet Joe Biden never asked his son: Son, who are these people? And what kind of business are you into these days? These are honest and legitimate questions fathers are expected to ask of their children. Democrats cannot, on the one hand, defend a father’s love for his drug-addicted son without questioning why Joe Biden has not asked Hunter basic elementary questions.
When my children enter a new job or similar, I ask them all the right questions: What is your new scope of work? Who is your boss? Are you making enough to sustain your current lifestyle or are you doing better than your previous job?
Why do I ask? Because, like Joe Biden, I care about my children. But, unlike Biden, I am not afraid of asking the hard questions especially when I don't know the answer. Either Joe Biden is dumb or he doesn’t care about his son, or he knows exactly what his son is up to and has lied to the American people. If you have been paying attention recently and are honest with yourself, you know the answer.
I played team sports all my life. I love the values and skill sets I gained: sacrifice, courage, hard work, determination, focus, commitment, clear two-way communications, and some lifelong truths. As Americans, we have an obligation to our country to seek the truth in all that we do. I seek the truth; not my truth but the truth. So my question for every single U.S. citizen is this: Whose team are you playing for? Your team? Or our team? It seems like a pretty straightforward question to ask, but is it? These next few months will reveal some harsh truths about so many things we take for granted in America. Buckle up, buttercup. It’s gonna be one heckuva ride!
Franklin Arriola is a business owner and consultant for over 30 years and graduated from Father Duenas Memorial School, Colgate University and the University of Southern California.