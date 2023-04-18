It is quite literally the night before my column is due, and I struggle to make sense of my thoughts. I am drowning in my creative chaos. I am staring blankly at my computer screen, hoping that my fingers would just do magic. Where is Harry Potter when you need him, right?
As I try to calm my anxiety, a thought comes to mind … pressure makes diamonds, right?
Yeah.
It doesn’t feel like it at the moment.
And then it hits me.
Life lessons.
Perhaps that is a topic that could be a conversation starter? Perhaps it might ignite some kind of thought. Maybe, just maybe, this could be a read worth your while.
Lesson 1
Pressure makes diamonds.
Yes. In the most fortunate of cases, a person can perform at their best when the right amount and right kind of pressure is applied. Think of an athlete, inching toward the finish line, sliding into home plate, lining up for that 3-pointer, dodging that tackle a yard from touchdown.
Sometimes that athlete crosses the finish line miles from the next runner. Sometimes they make the smoothest slide of their career with the umpire yelling, “SAFE!” as the cloud of red island dirt dissipates back over home plate.
Sometimes they would make a steal and run the ball back to their court and just as they approach the 3-point line they stop and take aim, release and sink the sweetest swoosh the crowd has ever seen – a winning shot.
Sometimes they are gunning it toward a touchdown, the sweet smell of victory getting more potent with every kick of their heels, and, through their peripherals, they see the oncoming opponent rushing toward them like a speeding train ready to stop them in their tracks, but a near miss nonetheless and the player gets to enjoy a celebratory touchdown dance.
But …
Sometimes, the athlete gets overrun by someone who has been right at their heels the entire race, then another runner, then another.
Sometimes they are stuck between third base and home, and there is a back and forth with the ball quickly closing in, and then the runner is chased down, tagged, and outed.
Sometimes they stop at the 3-point line, take aim, the crowd squirming at the edge of their seats, and miss the basket completely. Sometimes they are exhausted, making a run for their life toward a touchdown and that speeding train hits them like, well, a speeding train – inches from victory.
Lesson 2
A for effort.
At least that runner had the courage to join that race.
At least that baseball player believed in the team so much that he took the risk to run their hit home.
At least that basketball player took that 50–50, Hail Mary shot that may have been for the win.
At least that football player kept his eyes on the goal, despite the speeding train approaching.
Lesson 3
Courage vs. vulnerability.
At any sporting event, you have the spectators. You have people who are cheering you on. And then there's the people who are hoping someone else passes you, hoping that someone tags you out, hoping that you miss your shot, hoping that you are stopped in your tracks.
But the belief that you are going to make it across that finish line, that you will slide it on home, that you will sink that winning shot, that you'll get to do that victory dance you’ve been practicing in your living room, starts from you. It starts from you being courageous in the face of extreme vulnerability.
Lesson 4
Believe in yourself.
So, that's the ultimate lesson, right?
I hope you were taking notes.
Teacher says there will be a quiz later.