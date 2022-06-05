Young children learn language for a lifetime. Provided, they hear it spoken frequently all around them - in their homes, neighborhoods, media, church, playground, stores, parties and social gatherings. This early development should get reinforced in school and other public places. We know that. Unfortunately, this no longer happens with the CHamoru language.
We have witnessed as young children acquire language skills. They try to imitate what they hear and keep repeating it until they get it right. While their attempts are often funny and make us laugh, we counter that with applause and words of affirmation. Oftentimes we exaggerate reactions to encourage them in their language learning journey. This provides a nurturing environment for language development, wherein toddlers learn to express themselves using words. This is a must!
Social science has reminded us in a wide range of research findings that language rich environments facilitate language learning. The reverse is also true. When children are immersed in a social environment where there is not much talking and interaction, children learn to speak at a much slower rate.
Researchers have also discovered that what we say and how we say it matters. If command and control language is most of what young children hear, their language development gets short circuited. For example, if children hear: “Stop. Don’t do that. Go to your room. Sleep. Be quiet.” or other such directives spoken in a stern voice, they freeze up. These commands intimidate, they don’t liberate. They don’t stimulate the brain connections that fire the imagination while growing intelligence. In other words, negative language has a negative impact. Unfortunately, this is often how heritage language is used when parents, grandparents or caretakers speak to children.
When Sammy and a couple of his dearest friends embarked on teaching the kids Spanish, they made a pact not to use Spanish when they were upset with or disciplining the kids. They intuitively discerned that positive speech produced positive results. How right they were!
We recently worked with several cohorts of CHamoru teachers. As we were discussing the barriers that prevent children from learning CHamoru fluently, teachers shared their own experiences and observations. They noted that many CHamoru-speaking parents and grandparents only speak CHamoru to their kids when they are scolding or criticizing them. So, kids learn words like “påra, båsta, påkaka’, or !??! ...”– yes, command and control or cuss words.
Punitive, harsh words are not the way to endear children to our Mother Tongue. Children pick up curse words more quickly than terms of endearment because they hear these words spoken more frequently. Let’s not weaponize our language. If we want our children to speak CHamoru, we have to make the experience enjoyable and part of everyday communication. Don’t scold your kids in CHamoru!
I am not naïve or delusional. I know we cannot turn back the clock to a time when all of Guåhan was a CHamoru-speaking community – like before the war. But, we can reconstruct the language-rich environments that are absolutely essential to learning how to speak our indigenous Fino’ Håya. The building materials may be different but the blueprint remains constant.
Those of us who speak CHamoru, no matter how well or badly, must use it as our language of choice when communicating. Chat with children as you cook, drive, clean the house, garden or go on a picnic. Read CHamoru books or tell stories in CHamoru. Rocking a child to sleep while singing in CHamoru is priceless. Listen to CHamoru music. Use descriptive language when you speak. Point to things and describe what you see using lots of vocabulary words. Ask kids to repeat the words you are using. Build a CHamoru language rich environment at home.
Dr. Dana Suskind, director of the Thirty Million Words Initiative, urges parents everywhere to do some very simple things to launch their pre-school children on a trajectory of academic success. The formula is simple: Tune In to what interests the child; Take Turns so that the exchange is interactive; Talk More – no one word comments or questions which elicit one word responses.
We can achieve results of miraculous proportions if we mobilize our language knowledge into action. It’s like cooking rice on the stove. First attempts may end up mushy, burned or undercooked. With practice, we become masterful and our children can become fluent speakers.