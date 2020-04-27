One of the questions we ask ourselves daily is "What am I going to do today?" With social distancing and stay-at-home orders now being the norm, you ask yourself that question far too often with seemingly fewer and fewer answers. It's frustrating.
But it doesn't have to be that way, and not having anything to do can actually be productive.
Reconnect!
Being forced to stay home allows you to unplug from the daily grind that you've become so used to – the phone calls, the briefings, the emails, the tight deadlines, the lunch meetings, the market studies, and the "stop by the supermarket to buy dinner on the way home."
You've probably never recognized that your life was filled with busy things to do, and that "busyness" shielded you from paying attention to more significant matters. What those are differ from person to person. Mine are my health, my sanity, and my family.
In days past, I needed to stay in contact with my clients and meet with others to introduce and offer my services. It was important for me to stay on top of my business and constantly seek ways to enhance and offer more services. If I wasn't talking to someone about business, I was searching and researching on it. Prioritizing to provide and offer the best that I can in my business was the best and most rewarding use of my time – and so I thought until I couldn't.
Please don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that I never took time to call a family member or visit a friend. I have taken time off to pay my respects at a funeral or to drop off my wife's glasses that she left on the dining table to her at school. But have you ever noticed that when doing those nonwork-related activities, you become consciously aware of the time and you struggle to work it around your busy day?
Now that my life has turned topsy turvy, I've been able to reconnect with the ones I call friends and cherish as family. Zoom, Facetime, and Messenger group chats have allowed me to visually communicate with the people in my life, and admittedly, some I haven't spoken to for some time. My desire to learn about the different ways I can communicate wasn't fueled by a need related to business – it was to talk to my brother, to see my grandchild, to ask my daughter how she's doing, and to laugh once again with a friend.
Here's what's getting me excited nowadays reconnecting and communicating with old friends and long-lost family members – even if I was the one that was lost. Funny thing for some is that despite past differences or the fact that we last spoke years ago, the sentiments have changed and it's like we never lost touch. Here's the best part: We took our time.
I don't know if it's because of the global crisis we're going through or trying to keep busy to replace the work I've been so used to doing – maybe it's both. Whatever it is, the silver lining is a greater appreciation and a revitalized love for the people who are in my life.
I wouldn't give this article true meaning if I didn't thank the doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers and everybody who has an operational role in combatting this pandemic, for their service, sacrifice and dedication. While we have the time and opportunity to reconnect, they unselfishly and tirelessly work to help those who are in need, care for those who are stricken and comfort those who are alone. While we can plan on who to call tomorrow, they work to ensure that there is a tomorrow.
Thank you.