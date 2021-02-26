How could any of us have missed it? The insistent demand, that is, that women’s voices be heard in our society today. Everywhere we hear the call to stop muting the audio and allow women to speak for themselves.
Now, admittedly, that is a plea that might not have been voiced so insistently two or three generations ago – when the husband was recognized as the “head of the family,” when the Legislature was composed mainly of males, when a woman’s place was still thought to be in the home. By the way, it wasn’t just women who were muffled in those earlier years. As I was growing up in the mainland, I was often reminded of the old adage: “Children are meant to be seen, not heard.”
But times have changed. We live in a different age – an age in which those who once were “voiceless” are urged to speak out. The purpose of this is not simply to invite the voiceless to protest against what might be deemed the unfair practices of the past, but to welcome as many as possible into the public conversation that is so important in society today. The more perspectives, the better, we now realize. While this might complicate decision-making, it should result in better choices.
As we move forward in time, we can hope we become more sensitive to the needs of all components of our society: female as well as male, young as well as old. This is a new age, and it brings new demands. I see no reason not to honor these demands.
My problem is not in complying with these pleas today; it is in judging the past according to today’s standards. My problem is with those who are too quick to say that women were treated unfairly in the old days simply because of their sex. My problem is with those who insist we rewrite what they regard as an unjust history because it didn’t include these voices. (The assumption seems to be that including these voices might have changed the flow of the past.)
A far better approach, I think, would be to begin from an understanding of how the older society worked. Can we honestly think that women had no voice in family affairs, or even in community matters, just because they were not public figures? Does anyone with even a minimal understanding of island society believe that women were frozen out of decision-making because of their sex?
When I first landed in Micronesia, I, too, wondered why men seemed to make all the decisions. That was certainly the impression I had in those early years after watching men stand up in front of the community gathering to announce what had to be done to prepare for a funeral or some other event. But over the years I slowly began to understand a little bit of what was going on behind the scenes. With a teasing smile, an islander friend of mine explained to me what he called the “kitchen cabinet.” Before any major decision was made, the women from an extended family would gather informally in the cookhouse to discuss what they thought should be done. Later they informed some of the older men about the conclusions they reached. It was the men’s job to negotiate with the women about anything they did not fully agree with before announcing the decision publicly.
I would imagine that anyone familiar with the dynamics of island life on Guam might be able to share similar stories. The procedure might differ a bit from one island to another, but it’s very hard to believe that the kitchen cabinet didn’t play a major role in decisions everywhere in the area. The first Spanish missionaries here were astonished at the power that women exercised three and a half centuries ago. Do we really believe that women’s prerogatives, which were so strong in traditional times, were stomped out over the course of colonization?
Before we rush to any conclusions on how unjust society might have been to women, we might want to make sure that we understand how that society functioned and how it offered opportunities for women’s voices to be heard, even if they were not voiced publicly. We might think even harder before we rush in to rewrite our history on the simple grounds that women’s voices were not heard.
By all means, let those female voices ring out today. But be very careful about assuming that this reform will correct the injustices of the past. Women might not have shouted out their desires in the days of old, but their whispers were more forceful than many of us might want to believe.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.