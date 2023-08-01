Cries for freedom can be heard everywhere today, but that’s nothing new. We’ve been hearing such cries for a lifetime now. And the cry has echoed for centuries before that.
Usually, we understand the reason. When William Wallace screamed the word in the movie “Braveheart” as he was about to be beheaded, he was calling for Scotland’s independence from English rule. When Patrick Henry uttered his famous line, “Give me liberty or give me death,” he was also urging political self-rule for the American colonies, in this case. When four Blacks sat in at a segregated diner, clearly they were protesting for the freedom of Blacks to be served in all public eating places.
But when someone today runs around yelling freedom, and not much else, what is that person really asking for? Sometimes the cry for freedom means Hands off. Let me alone. I can freeze to death in the winter of my soul if I'd like to. Let me wander off on my own, even if I perish in some abandoned place. Let me do what I want, even if the course I follow is one that everyone else recognizes as self-destructive.
Is freedom absolute, so allowing us to remake ourselves in any way we wish? Or is there a baseline that imposes limits on the freedom we enjoy?
Limits
Clearly, there are limits, even if we don’t get that impression from the demanding cries we hear. After all, no one has the freedom to run down Main Street naked, pick fights with random strangers, or take a suicidal jump off a high cliff.
The limits for personal freedom are set by the community. This could be the nation that makes the laws, dictating what we can and cannot do in public. Or it could be the church or neighborhood that decides what is acceptable behavior. Then again, it might be human nature itself that provides the pattern for growth for all of us. All in all, it’s other people who hold us in check – not to deny us the freedom we crave, but to help shape us into the kind of people we should become.
David Brooks, in his critique of Canadian “right to die” legislation in Atlantic June 2023, writes that radical (unbounded) freedom is based on the supposition that persons are autonomous and don’t owe anything to anyone but themselves. But he proposes what he calls a “gifts-based liberalism” based on the assumption that life itself was a gift, and so were all the forces that went into creating us in the course of our life – our family, community, culture, nation and so many others. Hence, we owe them, and our life is meant to enrich them and the entire world. “In effect, the community is saying: No, suicide is out of bounds. It’s not for you to decide. You don’t have the freedom to end your freedom.” We are not entirely autonomous. We are responsible to the others who made us what we are, and we have a return to offer them.
The freedom for
The freedom to become the kind of person we are supposed to be can be called the freedom for. There are boundaries that limit this freedom, and for good reason. As long as we live in human society, we have to live under the constraints imposed by obligations to respect others. We are not free to wander wherever we wish (including the homes of our neighbors), or to pick fruit and flowers wherever we find them (including our neighbors’ gardens). Any society has lots of “No Trespassing” signs posted to make sure that others don’t get hurt by our claims to freedom.
When we discuss freedom, then we must recognize both of its dimensions – freedom from (an unfair restraint that denies us something vital) and freedom for (the higher purpose that this freedom might help us attain).
Sometimes those cries for freedom can become problematic, especially when the cry is simply liberation from (anything that gets in my way) and not liberation for (that purpose that we all have accepted as definitive). The struggle for unbounded freedom is normally a disaster, since we wouldn’t know where to stop.
Freedom always involves a trade-off, or a compromise to avoid doing harm to others. Hence, the freedom to enjoy yourself by playing your radio loud at night is limited, especially when your neighbor is within easy hearing distance and may end up sleepless because of the noise.
Access to guns
Freedom has to be weighed, if only because some types of freedom entail a serious risk for others. For instance, the right to bear arms (unrestricted access to guns) could imperil others – as has, in fact, been the case in the U.S. during the past several decades, during which period there have been endless massacres in public places, most notably in schools. Is the cost in lives lost worth the freedom to bear arms?
Guns might pose a real problem today, but there is a much more profound issue that plagues us. Our society seems to be unable to reach the consensus needed to impose limits on freedom. Thus, we don’t seem capable of coming to agreement on the social goals and values that determine the freedom for.
To put it another way, growing individualism in our age makes the cries for broader freedom more strident than ever. At the same time, the social cohesion necessary to impose sensible boundaries on our freedom is more difficult to achieve than ever before.
So what do we do now?