In 2017 alone, 1,152 people died while walking and texting. In a survey conducted with 300 smartphone users, 75% admitted to using their phone in the bathroom, 67% constantly check their phones for calls, texts or notifications even if the ringer or vibration never went off, 53% say they check their emails while driving, 66% stare at their phones for more than three hours every day, and 1 in 3 check their phones before they say “good morning” to their spouse or partner.
Stark facts that beg us to ask: what have we permitted technology to do to us?
Amazon, Alibaba, Ebay, Netflix, Hulu, WhatsApp, FaceTime, Messenger, Viber, Kakao, FaceBook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Gmail, Hotmail, Outlook, Google, Siri and Alexa – applications that were created to make life easier and more efficient. Really?
From instantaneous feedback to the dynamics of friendships, the way we do things in life change as fast as Apple and Samsung can roll out newer versions of their smartphones. And as these changes occur, it becomes more difficult for parents to control the content that their children are exposed to, demands and expectations for your immediate attention to matters that have no urgency happens more often, and the propensity for distractive activities increases.
Emojis and acronyms
It's amazing how we’ve replaced expressions of feelings and emotions with emojis and acronyms, with the expectation that we should all know what they mean. For example, what’s the difference between a red heart and a blue heart? And what does LMAO mean?
Have you ever received a text that asked a question requiring a lengthy answer? I once received one and texted back a gibber of letters, numbers and characters. The person who texted me then called and asked, “What was that?” I responded, “Thanks for calling, now we can talk.”
On my way home one afternoon, traffic was extremely slow as people were getting home from a long day’s work. While we were at a stop, I peered to the car on my left and saw that the driver was paying more attention to reading Facebook posts than safely operating her vehicle. I guessed she sensed that someone was watching her and when she looked my way, I said, “Please put that away and pay attention to the road.” Her response? Well it was nothing short of classic. With a mad look on her face, she responded, “Mind your own business!”
Disconnected
I frown when I see families who are out to enjoy a dinner together, but instead of talking to each other, they sit around the table with their eyes glued to their smartphones. There’s almost no interaction, and if there is any attempt to spur a conversation, it’s met with aggravation without consideration for urgency or importance.
In the old days, a family dinner, either around a table at home or at a restaurant, was a great time to catch up with what was happening in everyone’s lives. We laughed, we encouraged, we consoled, we shared, we learned and we loved. If the phone was ringing, we let it ring until we were done. If someone was at the door, we either invited them to join us or asked for them to come back after we completed the meal.
I read a story a couple of years back of a teenage girl who committed suicide because of stress caused by social media. She was distraught that her postings weren’t getting as many likes as other people were getting, and couldn’t understand why people she didn’t even know would say bad things about her and share it for the world to see. What really caused her to break was when photos of her that were discreetly taken and promised not to be shared were blasted on every site she had a presence on. After ending her life, her body was found by her best friend, who, unfortunately, knew her only by her first name.