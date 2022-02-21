Whatever happened to that thing called “news” and better yet, whatever happened to real “newspapers?”
Having spent the better part of my adult life working in the newspaper business and spending years working in nearly every capacity from running a printing press to being a president, publisher and regional manager – save being in finance – I find it painful to see what has happened to what once was called the “news business.”
There was a time when owners stood behind actual solid, hard news coverage – no matter the cost.
There was a time when politics was kept at arm’s length and the real goal was serving up to the reading public the clearest, most honest coverage of local and world events that was humanly possible.
There was a time when there were clearly defined lines between what was considered news and opinion and what was defined as entertainment. To an even greater extent, there was a clear statement about what was the “newspaper's” opinion of what the community needed and what the government needed to change for the betterment of the majority of the community.
Those were times when elected officials (not leaders) – who worked for the taxpayers – clearly understood the implications of foul play and what the public exposure costs were for not being completely truthful, open and honest - even when it hurt.
There was a time when Sunshine Laws actually had teeth and were strictly followed by all – well, the majority at least – of government officials.
There was a time when the attorney general really did their job and enforced the laws that protected the majority of the public’s right to know.
There was a time when reporters had copy editors who were seasoned and knew when a story should be spiked for a lack of clarity, truth and factuality.
There was a time when newspapers were nearly as respected as the Bible.
There was a time when, if you read it in the newspaper, you felt comfortable that if it was not completely accurate at least you knew there would be a follow-up story coming on the tail of the one you were reading.
Whatever happened to that?
There was a time when newspapers were the conscience of the community and truly the watchdogs on government, and not the haphazard “bad dream” we see before us each morning today.
Today, it appears more like a dream driven by politics and politically driven financial gain vis-a-vis the ignoring of the "elephant in the room."
The general lack of accuracy, truth, clarity and the clear desire to operate a free and unfettered press is gone. What happened to the press that the reading public could and would respect?
What happened to the press that was originally designed to maintain our democracy and freedoms that were so clearly laid out in our Constitution and Bill of Rights?
What has driven the news organizations into the pits of supplying entertainment as opposed to taking on corruption and greed in our government?
Was it the internet and the ability for literally anyone to label themselves a reporter coupled with the gullibility of the average citizen?
Is that where it all started or have we simply become lazy and vulnerable, lulled into believing whatever we are told without asking the critical questions - who, what, where, when, why and how?
How have we fallen so far in so little time?
Esta.
---
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.