Inspired by the ancient African proverb, a colleague from Hawaii, Elizabeth Kapu’uwailani Lindsay, writes “I believe that when an elder dies, a library is burned: vast sums of wisdom and knowledge are lost. Throughout the world libraries are ablaze with scant attention.”
The deaths of CHamoru-speaking elders signals that in the Marianas as well as in the diaspora, with each passing, Indigenous knowledge suffers a setback. The loving relationships between grandparents and their children and grandchildren must be leveraged to stop this loss. There is no need to announce a requiem for the death of another Indigenous language in the world.
Our elders, who are proficient in the heritage language of the people of the land, are dying every day. The frightful part of that reality is that the last generation who grew up speaking and understanding CHamoru as their first language are taking their knowledge with them. In essence, when a grandparent dies a library of knowledge is lost, if not taught to the next generation.
Producing more speakers of the CHamoru language is key to saving our storehouses of cultural knowledge for future generations. Without grandparents sharing what they know with their grandchildren and collaborating with their adult children, who are the parents of the little ones, to keep the CHamoru language alive among generations in a family, the fires will continue to rage and burn our precious libraries of cultural knowledge to the ground.
Policymakers, educators, the media and shapers of popular culture must be engaged in language learning efforts to be sure, but nothing is more powerful in language learning than the intergenerational exchange between elders and their loved ones. In other words, CHamoru-speaking mañaina are key to language revitalization. We must find ways to unleash this powerful force by inspiring grandparents to love their grandchildren enough to teach them the mother tongue.
Ten things CHamoru-speaking elders can do to ensure that CHamoru does not move toward extinction under their watch:
1. Speak CHamoru to your children, grandchildren, neighbors and friends every day. Children need to hear CHamoru spoken in order to learn how to pronounce words and use them to communicate thoughts and feelings.
2. Share the awful truth about how the English-only policy led you and two generations of CHamoru speakers to stop teaching CHamoru to your children and their children because you believed it would cause harm.
3. Become actively involved in helping children grow confidence in speaking CHamoru without being teased or laughed at.
4. Welcome the opportunity to be an integral part of caring for infants and toddlers between the ages of 0-3 when language learning is most significant. You can help the babies in your life grow their intelligence by teaching them CHamoru.
5. Collaborate with other grandparents to create a language-rich CHamoru-speaking environment for the children around you so that they will feel motivated to speak CHamoru.
6. Volunteer at early child care centers, so that young children can learn to speak CHamoru through your engagement.
7. Talk to your friends, CHamoru-speaking family members and others in your circles of influence about the importance of teaching Guam’s two official languages: CHamoru and English.
8. Ensure your cultural legacy by sharing what you know and the language you speak. This is how you enable future generations to be the bearers of your knowledge.
9. If you are not confident about reading and writing in CHamoru, join a study group to hone your skills. Your capacity to speak fluently is your greatest gift. Share it.
10. Join the Kumisión I Fino’ CHamoru in their documentation projects, so that language advocates can take courage from your participation in the great work of producing a new generation of CHamoru speakers.
We are approaching an hour of maximum danger in the history of the Marianas. Fluent CHamoru-speaking elders are dying without passing their cultural wisdom and knowledge to their grandkids. Language is the umbilical cord to culture. As such, the heritage language of a people is the engine which provides continuity to their unique way of life. As defenders of the CHamoru language and culture, elders must recognize what is at stake. Leverage your power to connect future generations to their mother tongue, CHamoru traditions, values, beliefs and practices. We cannot afford to pay the price of inaction.