Good workers leave companies for a lot of reasons. Here are a half-dozen common factors:
1. Don’t like their boss.
2. Don’t see a future with their current company.
3. Received a better offer.
4. Health or family issues forced their decision.
5. Want or need to move.
6. Seeking a major change in their life.
There’s not much you can do about the last three, but the first three give you an opportunity to fight to retain a talented worker
Don’t like their boss
It’s been number one for a long time, and for good reason. Too many managers have little to no training in how to develop a working relationship where both the employee and the organization benefit.
They likely lack any kind of personal connection with the worker, and when that’s absent the problem of keeping good people on the payroll becomes much harder.
Simply stated, every dollar you invest in the development of your managers is a dollar that improves your chances of retaining talent.
Don’t see a future here
Every company I have ever consulted with has had a succession concern. Yours does, too. Can the business owner step aside without the company sputtering? Can the CEO fill positions if certain key people leave or retire?
Is your company now well-positioned with people who are ready to assume a larger role? If so, have you discussed potential opportunities with them, or will you do that — before another employer does?
Received a better offer
People always assume this is just about money. If a competing employer wants someone enough, they could be open to a wide range of requests that might include: greater responsibility, flexible scheduling, off-island conferences, educational reimbursements, maybe a guarantee that night and weekend work will be eliminated or at least limited — and this only scratches the surface.
Now what?
You might be in a great position, with talented people ready to step up and take over. If so, you thank this worker for their service, wish them well, and move on.
However, for the rest of this article, I’ll assume that’s not the case and you are intensely interested in retaining their services.
You need information
If the worker will talk with me, the first thing I’ll ask is what is driving their decision to quit? What are the key reasons? If my dealings with them have been positive, I’ll probably get straight answers.
Once I know why this valued team member wants to leave, I’ll know what it’s likely going to take to prevent that, and if I’m willing to do so. I’m not going to debate their positions. I’m going to focus on whether it’s possible they might change their mind.
Level of commitment
Even when someone has accepted an offer, they may not be 100% committed to the change. Maybe they were angry or frustrated, and another employer capitalized on those feelings. Maybe they would be open to staying under the right circumstances. The second question tells me where I stand, and it comes from the “if/then” category.
Example: “I believe in you. We want you here. I believe your concerns are valid, and now I have a question. If we sat down and worked these things out with you, meeting the other offer — and I’ll commit to sit with you in 12 months to see if we can make it even better — then would you agree to stay?”
Say it any way you like, but you’ll notice some powerful words in that paragraph that will hopefully open a door to the worker deciding to stick with you.
You won’t win them all
In some situations, emotions have overridden reason, and people just want out. They’re not going to stay.
Sometimes, a worker gets an offer and is hoping for a counter-offer from the existing employer, then maybe they can squeeze out a second round of bids before they have to choose. Obviously, that’s not a good situation for any employer to be in — unless they have deep pockets and the competitor doesn’t.
Money is important, no doubt, but if it’s the number one reason, that might make me pause to think about my strategy and options. If it’s successful, what’s to stop that person from repeating the process?
I’ll take another run at this topic next week, from a different angle. Happy retention.
Looking for greater commitment from team members? Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.