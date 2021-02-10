If there is something I loathe even more than the fact everyone’s become so darn sensitive to obvious crazy talk, it is that they choose to be equally dismissive to the actual meanings of words. We have found ourselves living in an era when words mean everything, while meaning nothing at all.
Congress is censuring its colleague, Rep. Marjorie Green, a Republican from Georgia, going so far as to strip her committee appointments. Her crime is having publicly expressed herself when she was a private citizen for topics that are considered violent and inflammatory. At the same time, Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California, used her words as an elected official to incite misdeeds and cast similar doubt on individuals who worked for the Trump administration. Yet she has been spared.
For the record #1: I’m not taking sides. Both women are full of crazy talk.
This week, the golden boy of country music, Morgan Wallen, was dropped by his record label and from streaming services for drunkenly using the n-word in his driveway to other drunk friends, an interaction that was taped by his neighbor and leaked to the media. Mind you, he didn’t confront an actual African-American individual with his stupidity, which would have been an absolutely impeachable event. Rather, he was taped under the influence trash-talking by a nosey neighbor.
For the record #2: I’m not taking sides here, either. But given the details of this scenario, the real crime here was committed by the neighbor.
I am acutely aware that it is highly unpopular and probably dangerous for me to defend Morgan Wallen, but hear me out. Are we not entitled to drunk talk/text among drinking buddies? I think yes. We all must defend his right to privacy. This is not about being moral or politically correct. It is more the idea that when we are in our own private bubbles, we can be talk as stupidly as we wish to, whether drunk, high, or in whatever state we wish to undertake.
So here we are - a country that crucifies a singer being a stumbling fool at home, yet celebrate party-hued rappers who release track after track of explicit lines about body parts, body part sizes and conditions, and, yes, the n-word.
For the record #3: I am not a Luddite about the n-word.
I understand nerves are raw and it is socially more peaceable to allow only black Americans to use it. But here’s the thing: As a guy who checks the Asian/Pacific Islander box while living in a world where words such as “taboo,” “yoga,” “ayurevidic,” “kayak,” “anorak,” “namaste,” and “umami” are used freely by blacks and whites, I’m like, meh. I am historically apathetic to such sensitivities.
Furthermore, while blacks and whites argue among themselves about who are allowed to wear cornrows and braids and have butt implants, how can I care that much when they both surf with conscience, and exploit matcha tea and kava without a trace of regard to the cultural ceremonies attached to them?
I abhor how words are at once given microscopic scrutiny while being completely disregarded depending on who decides to be offended at any given moment. If words have weight, then let them all have weight. Period.
Take the word “queen.” Consider where it is most used: Among the LGBTQ and black Americans – or the whites, Asians and Pacific Islanders who freely appropriate queen themselves. For all these groups, words like “equality” and “equity” are sacred and actionable. Yet they freely use queen to anoint those who become rich, famous, or loved. Queen suggests that the individual is above all others; is more important than everyone else and; in fact, has servants and underlings at her service. You really expect any intelligent person to sympathize with your calls for a fair democracy when you happily bow to queens?
I despise how we can’t laugh at things that we personally find funny. In the 18th century, a certain Thomas Bowdler published the works of Shakespeare removing all things he found offensive. His legacy lives on in the term “bowdlerize.” Everywhere I look, there is some major bowdlerizing going on. If you ask me, it is destroying us more than it is uniting us.
“America is one big family,” has been spoken untold times on the campaign trail. Well, the only family that tiptoes around each other is a dysfunctional one. A more healthy family is one that is upfront, honest and raw with its members, while preserving the ability to talk grievances out. Instead, if we’re not bowdlerizing, we’re canceling, then endlessly yammer.
Our sensitivities are rendering us senseless.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.