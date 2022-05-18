On the surface, it may seem that I was an easy son to have. For example, I liked cleaning so much that I wouldn’t wait to be asked to do it. I liked to cook; often, I’d happily make dinner. Sometimes I’d even call my mom at work to shop for ingredients on her way home.
I liked school and earned great grades. I wasn’t a kid who got in trouble during my free time. Instead, I played piano for the church choir or attended novenas and rosaries. I was never the teenager who spent hours at the beach. I still don’t like beaches.
Even in what should have been my rebellious high school years, I maintained good grades. A new driver’s license failed in tempting me to misbehave. In fact, I went off to college and pretty much stayed out of trouble, admitting to it only the handful of times I asked for money.
Mom not a fan of my grown-up choices
Indeed, during the years under my parents’ roof, I was always well-behaved, except for that time I dropped out of Father Duenas Memorial School over a disagreement with Sister Maria Petruska, who I found intolerably condescending. There was no problem really, after one of her obnoxious tirades about how things were done better in Chicago, I stood up in the middle of class, emptied out my locker, and walked to the office. I dropped my books on the counter and said that I was dropping out. Then I drove home.
I stayed there for a week until my mother suggested that Friday that I attend Oceanview High School down the street from our house. On the next Monday morning, chaperoned by village friends who attended there, I registered. But in the second hour, I could not stop focusing on the Valentine’s Day decorations and had an anxiety attack. I felt like I was in some dystopian elementary classroom where students age but never advance in grade. I bolted and sat home another week.
Finally, my mother dragged me to Guam Adventist Academy, where I finished my junior year. Sister Maria had returned to her precious Lithuanian parish stateside where everything and everyone was perfect, so I returned to FD. I had become what I recognized now - a problematic child.
Mom, as far as I know, and believe, was never quite comfortable with my grown-up choices. For example, when I graduated from undergraduate school, she offered to buy me a car, but I asked for a fur coat instead. I’m chuckling as I type this because it sounds so outlandish, but it was the truth. I remember her face as I told her this, how her eyes lowered from an inability to process “fur coat” over “free car.” But in my mind, it made total sense. I was living in Chicago - driving was, and still is, hell. Why would I want to worry about traffic and pay for parking? It was far more convenient to jump on a train or bus. Plus, the Midwest is cold, ergo the coat.
Unfortunately, it was stolen from my apartment two weeks after I received it. I delivered the news to my parents but I’m confident they didn’t buy the story. I didn't have apartment insurance - what 22-year-old would think about such things? Their insurance didn’t cover the loss; therefore those thousands of dollars thrown at a coat were lost forever. I’m sure they imagined that I was involved in some untoward activity that required steady cash. But this was not the fact, which was difficult for them to comprehend. The more I insisted upon it, the more off the rails I sounded.
I recognize now that I’d presented them with two consecutive prickly situations, first the coat, then the "heist." Things were getting complicated with me. Like them, I was stepping away from their world, moving deeper into mine.
In retrospect, when I abandoned an undergraduate program that would have led to a profession such as law or medicine, in favor of arts and literature, I viscerally sensed my parents begin to test pulling away from me and the circumstances of my unorthodox life. It wasn’t because they didn’t love me - they did. It was more that they didn’t want to witness the train I was boarding get into a wreck. I guess the fur coat incident confirmed key suspicions.
As I got older, the more removed my choices were from the norm, so much so that even I felt I should just operate as if under a gag order. I pulled away, too. Was this unsettling to them? I wondered; or did they feel, like me, that this way was better. We were victims of progress. What do you do when you are guided toward a life where generational and cultural elements collide? Such a collision will have collateral damage.
I wonder if my mom ever realized she would give birth to a son so different from her that it would become alienating. I mean, how do parents passionately pro-military for wartime reasons deal with a smart-aleck kid who openly trash-talks U.S. global policy, and how destructive it is. It certainly would be a problem for me.
What do you do with a kid who insists fiesta food is the worst thing you can eat if you care about your health? I had become a problem child.
Still, I recognize that so many of my high school classmates have maintained their family ties, even though they have become as American as I have. How have they done that? How do you change your environment yet not change? I haven’t figured it out.
I wish I had when I was young, then I wouldn’t have become such an enigma to my folks. I feel they saw the postwar years in Guam as an opportunity for their children to have more than they did; though I doubt that they ever envisioned the hydra that opportunity created. Most kids with a chance are good for the family. Unfortunately, others, like me, not so much.