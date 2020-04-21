If you’re in a position of leadership long enough, you’ll one day face a problem that guarantees your decision – whatever it is – is going to make a lot of people angry with you.
I’ve worked in three such companies and witnessed it first hand. Decisions were met with widespread disagreement and criticism.
Were they all successful? No. One company was forced to shut down, while two of the three limped forward and it was years before those found solid footing again.
Guam faces such a situation now.
While nobody is declaring victory over the coronavirus and COVID-19, there is general agreement that staying home and social distancing has worked to get us through the first wave of the virus. We lost five precious souls, but we all know it could have been worse.
We can now begin to turn our attention to the issues of bringing Guam’s economy back. As expected, this is already raising a storm of controversy.
How much and how fast?
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has repeatedly said she will lift current restrictions gradually, which is a similar position taken by most governors of states in the mainland U.S. She’s getting pushback from some business people who don’t agree and who want businesses opened faster.
What we’re facing is a question that defies an easy answer: What is an acceptable level of infection and death, so that the island’s economy gets back on its feet? This is as basic as it gets because most of us have never thought in terms of putting a price on human life. If that makes you uncomfortable, it should.
Our governor is looking down the barrel of an issue that will not just define her term as our island’s leader, as well as her legacy – but one that will impact the life of every civilian in this territory. How she answers this question will touch us all.
Leaders need reliable data
Sometimes a leader can make a decision based on their gut feeling. When it’s a project and short-term progress and profits that hang in the balance, the risk-to-reward ratio may be favorable for that. When you’re dealing with lives and the overall economic health of 165,000 people, you want to gather as much rock-solid information before setting things in motion.
We need to test more people and the governor says we will. We also must also determine — as closely as we can — how many people actually have been infected with the virus beyond the 136 established cases as of Sunday night. This relates to a term you’ve probably been hearing, “herd immunity.”
Strength in numbers
We don’t yet know the level of immunity one gets after recovering from the virus. If SARS-CoV-2 reacts as other viruses have, we can expect some protection from reinfection. Then, as more people are infected and get past it, the virus has fewer targets and eventually comes under control.
This is why the testing for this across the mainland and around the world is critical, and why we in Guam should wait on results before making any sweeping moves to change our current status.
There are some positive results from just such a test in Santa Clara, California, from Stanford University. However, one test won’t be enough. We now need to see it replicated in different parts of the country in order to get a clearer picture. It shouldn’t be long before we have that kind of data. Then, the governor and her advisers can begin to effectively calculate the risk in taking specific actions.
What are the risks?
Loss of additional lives is one. An economic meltdown is another. The governor isn’t anxious to see either of those scenarios play out, and we all can agree with that.
Whatever she decides, she’ll be hammered for it. If she opens things up too quickly and Guam suffers greater losses, people will blame her and say she was reckless. If she moves more slowly and businesses close, she’ll likewise be tagged with that responsibility.
As I said on the radio a couple of weeks ago, she’s in a place described as “damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”
She needs our prayers and respect. Leadership doesn’t get any tougher than this.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 a.m. on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com