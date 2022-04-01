“Safe environment” has become a fashionable expression these days.
For us church folks it could mean avoiding any situation in which one of the clergy or any other church leader might take advantage of an underage boy or girl. Hence, kids can move around without fear that they will be molested.
For people in a neighborhood, it could mean creating a community that holds together to protect one another’s property against intruders. It’s as if we were posting a warning: “In this neighborhood it’s all for one and one for all. We have one another’s backs.” We may still have to lock our doors, but we at least don’t have to use deadbolts to protect ourselves.
Today we seem to understand that radical individualism doesn’t get us very far when it comes to assuring protection against unexpected dangers. We can take a posture as individuals and revel in our personal freedom, but at some point before long we’re going to have to turn to friends to help us defend ourselves and our loved ones. In other words, we have to do this together.
The realization that I cannot face the dangers of life alone goes a long way back, social scientists assure us. Hundreds of thousands of years ago, as our ancestors wandered from place to place, they understood this. Life was short in those times, but it would have been much shorter and more brutal if these early members of Homo sapiens were not traveling in large bands as they moved through a dangerous world.
These associations, or communities, were not just a militia – numbers that could be useful if it came to a fight. They also created a social climate: they worked out the common rules that all agreed to live by to avoid accidental clashes, provide help for those unlucky in their foraging and define themselves as a community. So, from the very start, the instinct of humans seems to have been quite the opposite of “Mind your own business.” It was not a rebuff, but an invitation that sounded something like “Help me mind our business.” (How else do we create a safe environment?)
No argument about any of that perhaps, but let’s take it a step further. Following the Second World War, America – the wealthiest and most powerful of the victors – elevated this to a new level. Instead of pulling back all its troops and enjoying its moment of glory, the U.S. established what would become an almost permanent military presence around the world. There were objections to the bases. “Why not just rely on the United Nations to uphold the ideals of this newfound world community?” some argued. The obvious answer: Because world peace needs more than beautifully written charters. It needs clout as well – a reminder of what might happen if one nation tries to go back to the old rule of the jungle (“might makes right”) and help itself to a neighboring country’s property.
Setting up a new world order wasn’t cheap, nor was the argument universally accepted. But it worked, more or less, during the decades after World War II. Sure, there was Korea and Vietnam and Bosnia and Iraq and Afghanistan – but these were mild in comparison with what previous generations had to deal with. Not just the generations that sacrificed during World War II and the world war before that, but for all those who died over the centuries long before then, when wars were breaking out constantly at the whim of a ruler.
So today we have NATO and the other alliances, together with the network of military bases all around the globe, not to mention the financial burdens all this brings. Then there are the sanctions imposed on those countries that ignore the rules that are supposed to protect us all from whimsical wars – like the current one in Ukraine. These sanctions, as we know all too well, have raised the cost of fuel to unprecedented heights.
Why should we Americans shell out for the costs of a new world order? Because we have applied a lesson humans have learned from the outset to a world that has been in almost continual conflict over the millennia. Gather a band and build an alliance rather than walking alone. Wars might still happen, as we know all too well. But the system we have in place raises the cost for the invading power to the point where it can lose as much as the weaker nation it has attacked.
The takeaway: the new world order, imperfect as it may be, is far preferable to the age of constant warfare. For this we can be grateful that we have learned to apply to the globe what our ancestors learned hundreds of thousands of years earlier. There are times when minding our own business simply isn’t enough. A safe environment demands much more.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.