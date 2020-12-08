“Respect your fellow human being, treat them fairly, disagree with them honestly, enjoy their friendship, explore your thoughts about one another candidly, work together for a common goal and help one another achieve it. No destructive lies. No ridiculous fears. No debilitating anger.” — Bill Bradley, former U.S. Senator
Have you ever tried to have a discussion with someone whose opinions you don’t like? Or, perhaps, you could tolerate the particular opinion, but not the way the individual acted in voicing it.
As I’ve stated in this space before, my mom once gave me a piece of advice I’ve never forgotten: “It’s okay to disagree with others, just don’t do so disagreeably.” In other words, don’t be a jerk.
That message is lost on too many
The old joke is that every family has a crazy relative people hate to be around, because they always start arguments at family gatherings.
Maybe they’re very opinionated, or dismiss everybody else’s opinions, or they’re flat out disagreeable about almost everything.
You and I both know these disagreeable folks aren’t hiding until get-togethers, they’re out there the rest of the year too — and they are all over social media.
I’ve blocked several on Facebook
Before the last six weeks or so, I’d only blocked people with fake accounts.
That changed when the mood and attitude of some Facebook “friends” seemed to worsen during the late stages of the presidential campaign.
Since it became clear that Joe Biden would be the challenger to Donald Trump in the 2020 election, my position has been the same — I’m not a fan of either man and haven’t pushed for either to win.
I posted against riots, random violence, media bias, threats to freedoms protected under the Constitution, and questions raised over possible election fraud. These are issues every American should be able to agree on.
Regardless of the politics involved, we know certain things must not happen.
Still, responses grew nastier, and some were personal.
I did my best to reason with each individual, but it became clear that they had no interest in reasoning. I didn’t block anyone because they disagreed with me. In each case, I blocked them over HOW they disagreed…their attitude.
The workplace — get aligned
Since the workplace is not immune to disagreements, here’s a few basic rules to avoid the mental “blocking” from one team member to another — whether or not an issue is work-related.
1. Find common ground. The fact that you both make a living within those walls puts you on the same side. You both want the organization to succeed because that’s in your best interests.
“Okay, we don’t agree on (issue). You and I have never had any trouble working together. I respect you and I hope you respect me, so how about we move this matter off to the side, and focus on what we have to do?”
It’s non-threatening. You indicated respect for the other person, that you’ve collaborated well before, and you both have a job to do. All you should get in return is agreement.
Respect draws you closer
2. Display public respect for the other person at all times. Avoid snarky comments, especially behind their back.
If you do disagree with someone, work to ensure that it’s about the issue alone, and not about personalities.
Know when to disengage
3. Two people may come to a point when it makes good sense to limit communication between themselves for a period of time, or on a specific topic or concern, to preserve the relationship.
I have an old and good friend who sees the election fraud issue in a completely different light than me. I believe the charges are so serious for the country, both now and for our future, that time and care should be taken to investigate them thoroughly. My friend feels there is no merit to the claims, and believes Trump is trying to steal an election he legitimately lost.
Our posts took a turn that I wasn’t comfortable with, so I suggested the option
to disengage. He agreed. He’s a good man, we have history together, and I highly respect him. We’ll get back together when the election issues are resolved.
May the words of Bill Bradley, above, govern all of your disagreements.
Jerry Roberts helps people succeed in spite of disagreements. He comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.