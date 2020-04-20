The opportunity to begin or contribute toward living a more productive and successful life presents itself every day. The problem with recognizing opportunity is it sometimes disguises itself as work, and if we despise that we have to work a little more than what we’re already doing to get what we want in life, that mindset creates the roadblock to the rewards that the opportunity may bring.
Despite what you may have been led to believe, success rarely comes overnight and is attained through a series of little but significant achievements. Furthermore, success doesn’t come quickly and almost never comes easy.
Just about every accomplished person I’ve spoken to attributes their success to first embracing an opportunity that presented itself and working at it with determination and consistency. They were determined to make it work and were consistent in putting in the time and effort to make it work. Did any of them experience failure? They all did! But what separated them from everybody else who failed was that they got up and went at it again. There’s a Japanese proverb that says, “Fall down seven, get up eight.” There’s another that says, “If Plan A didn’t work, the alphabet has 25 more letters.”
Whether it is an opportunity to make more money, learn a new skill, start a new business, or improve on your relationship with others, it won’t hurt to at least take a look at what the offer is and learning a little bit about it so you can make an informed decision. Far too often I have heard people shun an opportunity because they were already too busy or didn’t believe that they could do it. To these I ask; are you too busy living the status quo and how far has your limiting belief gotten you?
A great thing about opportunity is it doesn’t discriminate. Opportunities present themselves to every facet of life. It doesn’t matter where you come from in life, where you’re at in your life, or what your education background is. All it takes is a willingness to try and a desire to succeed.
Here’s a tidbit to consider; generally, the opportunity that you reject goes to find another person wanting to take it on. It presents the same offer with the same requirement of time and energy to an individual who recognizes the opportunity, is willing to work at it, and believes they can succeed.
I’m not going to say that every opportunity that comes before you will lead to success, nor will I say that every failure you’ll experience while working on it will be a waste. As you embrace an opportunity, find value in the experience you’ll gain, the relationships you’ll develop, and the lessons you’ll learn. Savor the accomplishments you’ll achieve, appreciate the confidence that you’ll gain, and become amazed at the other opportunities that will present themselves because of the willingness and awareness you will develop.
Remember, before you can get to the top of the stairs, you’ll need to take that first step.
Build a better life. Build your legacy!