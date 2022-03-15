If you’re a leader, when was the last time you took on the role of a follower? Do you think you might learn something if you did? Today, I’ll tell you the story of someone who swapped roles in his organization, and it revolutionized his thinking.
Someone once told me that the best leaders are those who were the best followers. They never forgot the ups and downs, the good and the bad about followership.
Because they never forgot what life was like before they took on the leadership role, they were extremely careful to treat front-line workers well. In return, workers delivered higher engagement and greater productivity.
An elite hotel with troubling issues
The story I referred to took place at San Francisco’s St. Francis Hotel, the most famous hotel in that city’s history, known for serving a top echelon clientele which included royalty and heads of state.
It was in the early 1990s when the general manager learned there were some problems being voiced by his team of bellmen. A bellman, otherwise known as bellhop, is best known for assisting guests in moving their luggage into and out of the hotel.
The general manager wanted to know firsthand if the complaints were true, so he decided to take off his suit and put on a bellman’s uniform for a couple of days, performing every task in the job description. While employees knew what he was doing, arriving guests wouldn’t recognize him and would treat him the same as any other bellman.
His experience wasn’t pretty
According to the story, he got an eyeful and an earful in his new position.
Several guests were rude and dismissive. When this happened, he accepted the ugly behavior just as any other bellman would have to, never revealing his true identity.
He also discovered that some equipment and facilities had long needed upgrading and had been neglected. He was upset with what he had learned.
When his stint with the crew was over, he initiated several changes that improved the conditions for the bell staff.
It didn’t stop there
The general manager felt so strongly about his experience that he required his management team to do the same, to spend time performing the work of others, and then to suggest any desired changes. It became an annual practice for the general manager and his supervisory group.
Print and broadcast media picked up on the story and word of this experiment spread. Numerous companies in various industries tried to create similar programs. I’ve been telling these details for some two decades, pitching this as an opportunity for organizations in Guam.
How tuned-in are you?
Do you know what it’s like for most people in your company to do their job?
Are they abused? Does equipment perform like you believe it does, making workflow smoothly? Or, is productivity hampered by facilities that are poorly configured or poorly maintained?
Have you put your workers in a position to be as successful as you’ve challenged them to be, or are your plans unreasonable in light of what they have to deal with? Do you know?
How to find out
I understand that it may not be practical for you to put on the work clothes of other employees, and learn that way. I recommend it if you can, but if it’s not possible or if you have no interest in such an exercise, there is a reasonable alternative. Sit down with your team and give them a chance to tell you the plain truth about what they have to deal with, plus hear their opinions on how to make improvements.
This is not a time to argue or challenge what they tell you. Just make notes and thank them for their input. You can check on the accuracy of their claims later.
Make improvements
Some changes are no-brainers, involving little or no money. This is the “low-hanging fruit.” Make those changes right away. The rest you can deal with as your finances permit.
The main thing is to get your head back inside the world of your followers and to draw them closer.
When you implement changes they suggest, you’re letting them know really do have a voice in company business, and their opinions count. The emotional value that brings is off the scale.
Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.