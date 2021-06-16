At my house, we do this thing we call “Sunday Supper.” On around Wednesday or Thursday, Jenny, who had a celebrated career as a Chicago chef, consults with her friend, Tanner, about the menu for Sunday supper, which is held at Tanner and her husband Johnny’s farm a few minutes away. It is generally a low-key quartet of old people talking about what old people talk about, laughing and catching up with the long week between our regular meal. It is hardly an event, but one that we look forward to and expect. Missing one is the summer week’s biggest disappointment.
Except for Tanner, the surgery list among us is impressive. Knees, shoulders, brain and organ transplants – we are marvels of modern medicine. Tanner, though appliance-free, is currently enduring physical therapy for – are you ready? – a torn ACL and MCL on the same knee. One of these ligament issues usually brings grown men to tears; the thought of the two situations combined elicits the same, if not greater, reaction. Yet Tanner has continued as though it was a mere papercut.
However, she is not able to bend her knee, which has impacted her ability to work in the garden as she previously did.
“Do what I do – sit down on the ground and get what you need done,” I said over a delicious rice bowl topped with savory beans and baked sweet potato rounds.
“No I can’t,” replied Tanner. I can’t bend my knee, how am I going to get up?”
“Well, I have bad knees and sit on the ground. And I get up – no problem.” I was serious although it was clear that the others were disbelieving. This is not uncommon, as they usually count on me for the tall tale.
Johnny was prompted to demand a demonstration. I agreed to it.
So not only do I have bad knees, my lower back gets stiff when I sit in certain chairs or on the ground. After gingerly rising from the dining room chair with a modicum of pain-related grunts, I moved a short distance from the table so I could demonstrate. The small struggle getting to my feet cast a bit of doubt on my forthcoming exhibition.
“It was a good idea, Dan, don’t exert yourself,” Jenny cautioned.
“See, he can’t do it,” piped in Tanner, which pushed me to commit further to the performance.
I sat on the floor with surprising ease and paused. “Are you ready for the most amazing thing you’ve seen this week?”
Without putting any weight on either knee. I place my hands in a push-up formation in front of me, plant my right foot solidly from its extended leg, then push up into a folded position with slightly bent knees so as not to strain. With my palms and soles firmly on the floor, I simply raise my torso into an upright position and bring my left leg in for the final position.
Just for kicks, after a couple of beats, I raise my hand as Simone Biles would after one of her spectacular vaults. In my mind, I hear the audience roar as the judges hold up cards that all read 10. At the table, I hear the sounds of surprise.
“He did it!” exclaimed Johnny gleefully. Tanner rolled her eyes and gave a friendly smirk.
“Say it – say it! ‘I was wrong, you were right,’” Johnny taunted Tanner. “C’mon now, say it!” Johnny was having a moment as delicious as mine. Tanner never admits such frailty, and with good reason enduring a double knee injury from a slip in the bathtub that ends some athletes’ careers.
I never did hear Tanner make the admission, but that was OK. I knew Johnny would never let her forget it, both on my behalf and for his own satisfaction.
Tanner herself was having difficulties writing letters to her grandchildren away at camp. Every time she held a pen, she reported, her hand would cramp. Yet she figured out a way to get her dispatches out.
You see, aging well doesn’t mean you escape bad joints, it means you figure out ways around them to accomplish the tasks you intend to keep doing. You don’t need to be old to operate this way. The world is filled with folks who were born without sight or hearing, without arms or legs – sometimes both – who figure out how to undertake tasks those of us fully formed do without thought. Individuals and entire populations make do and thrive under the severest of unwelcome change.
I think we need to think about this as the climate changes. Although we tend to organize history in terms of the Western benchmarks of Mesopotamia, Egypt, Greece and Rome, there are places in the world such as Australia in which humans witnessed sea-level change over generations; inundation that caused New Guinea and Tasmania to become their own islands surrounded by deep water. Coastal Australian natives became inland farmers who cultivated swamps and created a new basket of tools to thrive, which they did to great success. In truth, permanent change is not the end of the person, or a nation. Decay begets innovation.
Change brought on by the passage of time is not bad; in fact, it can be great.
