Are you afraid to voice concerns when you don’t agree with your boss or have ideas for improvements? A lot of people are extremely nervous about such interactions. Let’s see if we can make things easier for all concerned.
Whom this article will help
I’m writing this for the benefit of two people.
• You, if you’re a manager who wants feedback — even contradictory feedback — from team members but they’re reluctant to give it. You sometimes feel like you’re flying blind on decisions because you can’t get straight information that isn’t somehow sugar-coated.
• You, if you work for someone you would never think of correcting in any way or presenting an opposing position, especially in front of others. You know your thoughts wouldn’t be welcome and your boss might even hold them against you.
Managers need to earn trust
There are usually two reasons why workers won’t stick their neck out and open up to their manager. One, in their culture, workers would never speak that way to their boss. Reason two is that they’re intimidated by the force of the boss’s personality, and that fear keeps them from airing their opinion.
We can solve this and let’s start with the manager. If that’s you, I recommend that you establish that you’re not just open to the idea of workers giving their opinion, but it’s your preference.
Have a team meeting and make your pitch
If you want to start building a culture where people are open and honest, schedule a brief gathering (preferably with some simple food) where you can make the following speech to get things going:
“Hey, gang, gather ’round for a minute, let’s talk about something. You know, we’re all in this together and communication is really important for our success. Do me a favor, if you see a better way to do something or you think I’m making a mistake with a decision, will you come to me and tell me? I’ve made mistakes before and I’m going to make more, so I need your help if you see something. Let me know and we’ll talk it over. Will you promise me you’ll do that?”
Be smart about how you respond
Every worker won’t feel comfortable opening up right off the bat. Building that trust is a process. If people do come forward, hear them out and discuss the issues. When I say “discuss” I mean ask questions that encourage people to expand on what they’ve offered — this isn’t a time to debate every point you don’t agree with.
You want to engage your active listening skills and use intelligent questions to get the information, then thank them. The word will get around that you really do want to know what workers are thinking, and communication should improve.
How to approach a difficult boss
If you work for a boss who feels they are smarter than anyone else or they seem closed to the opinions of others, it can be frustrating and challenging to make the type of connection I’m referring to.
I suggest you ask this kind of question: “Boss, if I ever notice a potential problem or way we can improve, how would you like me to approach you?” Another one: “If I need to pick your brain on something I’m dealing with, are you usually open to that?”
Disclaimer: I’ve used lines like that and got reasonable results, even with the CEO of a company I worked for in California, and a guy with an ego so big it needed it’s own zip code.
His response to me was a touch sarcastic but it opened the door to starting a dialog.
Reminding them when it’s time
When you do have something to speak up about, you can say, “Boss, do you remember you told me to just let you know if I felt there was a problem or when I need to pick your brain?” This will jog their memory and you can lay out your presentation or ask questions.
Managers and workers alike should set up these important lines of communication before you need them. Doing so will pay off for everybody.
