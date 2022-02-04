I hope that you won’t view this week’s column as self-promotion, even if I use it to draw attention to a small booklet that I recently put together. The title of this column, after all, is “Insight.” In this booklet, the purpose is to provide insight into the long journey, over thousands of years, that led to the first settlement of the islands in the part of the world known as Micronesia. The title of the small booklet is “Micronesian Origins,” but it could also be called “Out of Africa to the Islands, in Five Stages.”
The journey as presented in the 33-page booklet is greatly simplified, of course – my academic friends would almost certainly pronounce it oversimplified. But the idea was to give the general public – people who don’t read journal articles or follow the latest archaeological findings – a comprehensible view of the whole journey from Africa to the islands over the past 50,000 years or longer. The aim here is to draw attention to the big picture – something I have tried to do many times in this column. We might differ on some of the details, but the point is to encourage readers to learn more about the deep past of their own island home. My fond hope is that the learning will prove to be something of an adventure of its own.
So why not try to boil this down to a simple story that can be easily read, I wondered. The islands, after all, have a rich tradition of storytelling, with many of the stories shedding light on how we became what we are today. My students used to tell me how, long before computer games and even TV, the family would gather in the evening to listen to the stories of long ago. For many of my students those were treasured moments that helped build a family identity. Everyone understood that stories of the past bound people together in the present. After all, what happened in the past is never over and done with. Its ghost appears in so much of our island life today.
So, I thought that maybe I could do my little bit to contribute to the historical tales. Not stories about the recent past, or even the centuries since the arrival of the Europeans to these islands. But the deep, buried past that people seldom hear about.
How far back in the past can we expect to go? Why not all the way? Right back to Africa, where our human race began? We don’t have the full story, of course, and perhaps never will. But we have enough of it to continue that old tradition of after-dinner tales.
The story is better told backwards, beginning with the present but pushing back, stage by stage, until its beginning in Africa. We have heard so much about Spain and the impact of other colonial powers on the islands, but what was life like before their arrival. Yes, we know how the ancestors fashioned spears out of leg bones and what foods they ate, but how did they first get to these islands?
It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to learn that each stage of the journey required long preparation. Oceangoing sailing canoes didn’t just happen; they evolved over time just like the navigational methods that made long sea journeys possible. Even sea people didn’t just hop into their canoes and head into the unknown. They remained in place for hundreds or even thousands of years before continuing their journey.
The particulars of the long journey become foggier the further back we go, but this shouldn’t be any surprise. The deep past is always blurry, but even that can offer a few hints of the practices that developed into what we regard as cultural traits in our own time.
My fond hope is that you will get hooked on the story of the deep past, even if my attempt to present it in its simple outline form might draw some deep frowns and quibbles about the details. The booklet "Micronesian Origins" is not for sale, but I have a few printed copies for distribution. If you’re satisfied with a digital copy, just provide an email address and I’ll get it to you. My own email is fxhezel@gmail.com.
But remember that this booklet is nothing but a start to a longer exploration of the deep past. Toss it out, if you want, but don’t stop learning about the past. Continue reading and asking questions. Keep that storytelling tradition alive.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.