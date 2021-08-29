“If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” Dr. Wayne Dyer’s famous quote has become a mantra for many engaged in transformation of self and of organizations. It rings simple but true. Let’s apply this philosophy to the conflict brewing in our island over mandating vaccines for workers and patrons, mask-wearing requirements and limiting the size of gatherings.
The politicization of everything these days, including how to handle the pandemic crisis, has clouded our vision and fueled frustrations. Our community is undeniably divided on whether to accept or reject decisions and policies made by elected political leaders. Notwithstanding, we are in the clutches of a virus that seeks to destroy. We don’t have a chance of stopping it, unless we collectively agree to work together. Yes, that means putting politics aside.
When I studied history and theology in high school and college, I learned about leprosy, plagues and other illnesses like smallpox and influenza that swept across the world killing millions in their wake. Reading about the effects of these silent killers, brought unwittingly by carriers with other worldly intentions, I became aware of their impact even in our far-flung island homeland. While visiting Guadalajara in the 1970s, I was told about how the smallpox vaccine was first transported in the arms of six young boys from the city of Guerrero in Mexico to Guam on a ship during the Acapulco-Manila galleon trade. As a result, many islanders were saved.
For nearly a century, children have had to be vaccinated to go to school. Military personnel have had to be vaccinated as part of their duty. Travelers to foreign countries have followed strict vaccine protocols. Most residents accepted such requirements as a matter of public health and safety. We have taken seriously our collective responsibility to overcome personal biases in favor of the good of the community. We have taken pride in the practice of inafa’maolek. What is different now?
To be or not to be vaccinated is a valid question. I fully respect freedom of choice. If you choose not to be vaccinated and are willing to risk the consequences, that is your right. But it is not your right to jeopardize the health and safety of those who cannot get the vaccine through no choice of their own. It is not your right to spread the virus to your family members and the people around you because you refuse to wear a mask or abide by the social distancing parameters that are known to protect others from being infected. As members of communities, we are called to exercise the right to choose responsibly and for the greater good. That means, you may not be able to go where you want to go or do what you want to do with impunity.
We live in a society with laws and policies which promote the wellbeing of citizens. If you were to drive through a stop sign or run a red light, you would not only be breaking the law, but would also be jeopardizing your life and the lives of others on the road. The same principle applies to policies that are meant to contain COVID-19 and prevent the delta variant from gaining control.
Webster's Dictionary defines containment as “the act, process, or means of keeping something within limits; the policy, process, or result of preventing the expansion of a hostile power or ideology.” The hostile power of the corona virus can be prevented from expanding. We have done it before. We can do it again. Containing the ideology that politicizes the vaccine and mask wearing and preys on unsuspecting people to fight sound practice in the name of God and freedom of choice is a more daunting task.
People who scream from the pulpit, microphone or media that they are pro-life but call for banning mask-wearing in schools are hypocrites. Being pro-life is not just about protecting the unborn, it is also about protecting the lives of the living. It’s about protecting the thousands of children in our island from getting sick so that they can go to school safely. It’s about stopping at a red light. It’s about being inconvenienced. After all, freedom is tied to acting responsibly for the common good.