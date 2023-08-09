We are living in exciting and dangerous times. Rapid technological advancements have made our lives more connected and efficient. Technology has also made the tools of war more effective, precise and lethal. These changes and advances in military technology are a global phenomenon that are reshaping how future wars will be fought.
Here at the “Forward Edge” of U.S. projection into the Asia-Pacific region, we are more than just the front lines. We are also the testbed of next-generation systems and warfighting concepts that the militaries are rolling out for their missions. As a civilian community adjacent to a massive military undertaking (and a target), where do we fit into notions of “defense” and “preparation for war” as the tools and tactics of war undergo change?
The Pacific Center for Island Security covered these issues in our recent event “At the Forward Edge in the New Missile Age.” Some key takeaways from the event were:
1. The end of arms control agreements over the past 20 years, together with changes in technology, have ushered in a new arms race around offensive and defensive missile systems. The escalation of the “race” between offensive systems and defensive countermeasures is inherently destabilizing to the security dynamic between countries. Guam has a front-row seat to this emerging arms race.
2. Guam is no longer a “sanctuary” area since we are now targeted by theater conventional and tactical nuclear missiles. This is changing the way the U.S. military operates in Guam and in the region. This also puts Guam in the conflict zone if there is war. These changes indicate that we are not under the U.S. nuclear umbrella that applies to the “homeland."
3. In Guam, we can see both the tools and tactics of the new arms race being put in place. The military is moving forward with an aspirational 360-degree missile “Defense of Guam” system that arms control treaties banned 20 years ago. Meanwhile, a strategy for offensive “ground-based theater-range missiles” (banned just 5 years ago) is developing. We can also see the way military operating concepts are developing “distributed and dispersed” locations in the region to mitigate the risk that Chinese capabilities pose to U.S. bases in Guam.
4. Military plans and uses of technology to prepare for conflict in Guam are to support U.S. posture, survivability and resilience for continued theater force projection in conflict. Conflict will inevitably bring a loss of military capability, no matter how good the deterrence effect or defensive systems. The military is anticipating significant losses in Guam, which is why it is developing alternative locations in the region in the event Andersen Air Force Base or the port are “not available.”
Where is the protection for civilians?
In conflict, Guam will be targeted. The proposed “missile defense” system itself is evidence. The dispersal of the missile defense and future offensive missile sites around the island will further expand the range of areas in Guam that are targeted. The military’s plans to remove a continuous bomber presence at AAFB and to develop divert airfields in the region are evidence that it expects attacks on targets in Guam to be successful.
Where do all the military plans leave the civilian community? The “Defense of Guam” anti-missile system is not a shield that will protect Guam. “Defense of Guam” is a slogan, not an expected outcome. And backing this year’s proposed U.S. defense budget as “preparation for war” will not protect Guam either.
Peace is what Guam needs, but that does not seem to be the place we are headed to. The overheated U.S.-China rhetoric (about almost everything), and escalating military capabilities, is feeding into hard-line views in both Washington and Beijing that are feedstock for conflict. So why have protections for Guam’s people not been included in “defense” and “preparation for war” plans? The commander of Joint Region Marianas recently said that we do not need “bunkers” because the missiles will protect us. This view has to be weighed against (and discounted by) the fact that the military plans to operate from other places in the region if Guam is attacked.
It is instructive to see how both Taiwan and Japan have recently responded to such threats of attack. Both of these places are much closer to potential threats and their time to react to attacks is much shorter than Guam. In the past month, Taiwan has engaged in shelter and evacuation drills that are meant to minimize civilian casualties in the event of war with China. Taiwan has almost 90,000 shelters. Just last month, the Japanese and Okinawan governments began plans for more shelters, as well as evacuation plans for up to 120,000 people in areas that are becoming more militarized and under more threat.
In the current militarization and escalation environment, the security threat to Guam is serious. In this condition, plans to protect the people of Guam should be important. Unfortunately, neither the current missile plans for the “Defense of Guam,” nor the proposed $880 billion U.S. defense budget contain a single penny for shelters or evacuation plans for the people of Guam. Here at the “Forward Edge,” in the arms race of a new missile age, Guam needs more than just missiles and “preparation for war.” The people deserve protection.
The Pacific Center for Island Security is a Guam-based nongovernmental, nonprofit organization and research institute that anchors an island and islander perspective among geopolitical posturing and in regional security issues. Its advisory council includes former presidents of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Kiribati and the Republic of Palau. For regular updates, PCIS is on Twitter @PCIS_Guam.