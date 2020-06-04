At the end of February, I was in Japan. I used this time to catch up on the pandemic. On the way home, I spent several hours making an estimate on COVID-19 on Guam. I am very familiar with Guam’s pandemic response plan. I keep pretty current on the factors and trends that affect Guam.
While the estimate was complete in early March, I openly talked about it in this column on March 12. At that time, I estimated that about 196 would be infected and up to nine might succumb to the virus. Almost three months later, we had around 180 cases and five, unfortunately, passed away. My estimate assumed that Guam would take the right steps to mitigate the effects of the virus and use techniques such as social distancing and hand washing hygiene. Also, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero had to make very difficult choices along the way to buffer the effects of the virus. Guam is a typhoon community and this pandemic fit our typhoon preparation mentality. We take these problems seriously.
Over the years, I have shared quite a number of polls and estimates with the community. My election estimates and polling are by far the most popular. There is an important point regarding certain kinds of research on Guam and in the CNMI. They are both special cases and research methods need to take into account the unique research dynamics on these two islands. Both are closed-circuit environments and this factor can greatly skew the results of any study. If a person isn’t aware of these factors, the results can be far off of the final measured result. In the case of elections or pandemics, there are real results that can be tracked.
In the early 1980s, I began to get interested in research. I was dating a girl named Tanya who was very bohemian and very nice. I think her parents must have been hippies or something. But her love of horoscopes drove me crazy. She based our entire dating relationship based on the stars. She would make charts and she had a shelf full of books on the subject. If I asked her to go out to eat, she would check the chart she made. Sometimes the answer would be, “Sorry Ron, the house of Mars is off tonight...”
I was taking a class on research methods and I thought about this problem. Was the horoscope real? I borrowed one of her books that listed five traits per sign. I then did a study where I asked 200 students to pick which of the 12 trait sets fit them best. I then asked for their birthdays as a control. At random, one in 12 should have gotten the answer right. I think only one in 15 answered according to their star sign. I made an A+ on my paper and showed it to Tanya. She got really mad and broke up with me. Science is full of sacrifices.