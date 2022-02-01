Last week, I wrote about how children’s learning styles influence their academic performance. However, that is not the only area parents should consider examining. Children’s intelligence types also have an impact on how they perform academically.
Although many people tend to think of intelligence as a one-dimensional area, in actuality it encompasses a number of different aptitudes that all blend together. The idea of multiple intelligences was brought to the public’s attention in the early 1980s by a Harvard professor named Howard Gardner. Gardner theorized that everyone learns in different ways because everyone has his or her own unique blend of intelligence. He determined that there were seven different types of intelligence. Each person has a different combination of these seven intelligences, which work together to form overall intelligence. Below is an overview of Gardner’s seven intelligences:
Linguistic
Verbal-linguistic intelligence has to do with words, spoken or written. People with this type of intelligence are good with words and languages. They typically enjoy reading, writing, telling stories or doing crossword puzzles. They tend to learn best by reading, taking notes, and listening to lectures, and via discussion and debate.
Logical-mathematical
This intelligence has to do with logic, abstractions, inductive and deductive reasoning, and numbers. Those with this intelligence not only excel in mathematics, chess, computer programming, and other logical or numerical activities, they also have superior reasoning capabilities, abstract pattern recognition, scientific thinking and investigation, and the ability to perform complex calculations.
Bodily-kinesthetic
This area has to do with movement and doing. People with this intelligence are generally athletic and adept at physical activities such as sports and dance, or crafts such as sewing or woodworking. They often prefer activities which utilize movement and may enjoy acting or performing. They are also good at building and making things. They often learn best by physically doing something, rather than reading or hearing about it. Those with strong bodily-kinesthetic intelligence seem to remember things through their body, rather than through words (verbal memory) or images (visual memory).
Spatial
This area has to do with vision and spatial judgment. Since people, with strong visual-spatial intelligence generally think in pictures, they are typically artistic, and very good at visualizing and mentally manipulating objects. They have a strong visual memory, good sense of direction and hand-eye coordination, and may be fascinated with mazes or jigsaw puzzles, and spend free time drawing or building with Lego.
Musical
This area has to do with rhythm, music, and hearing. Those with this intelligence are able to sing, play musical instruments, and compose music. Since there is a strong aural component to this intelligence, those who are strongest in it may learn best via lecture. In addition, they will often use songs or rhythms to learn and memorize information, and may work best with music playing.
Interpersonal
This area has to do with interaction with others. People with this intelligence are usually extroverts and seem to understand others' moods, feelings, temperaments, and motivations. They communicate effectively and easily work as part of a group. They typically learn best by working with others and often enjoy discussion and debate.
Intrapersonal
This area has to do with oneself. Those who are strongest in this intelligence are typically introverts and prefer to work alone. They are usually highly self-aware and capable of understanding their own emotions, goals, and motivations. They learn best when allowed to concentrate on the subject by themselves. There is often a high level of perfectionism associated with this intelligence.
By determining their children’s dominant areas of intelligence, parents will be able to help them tailor their study habits to reach their full academic potential. In next week’s column, I will offer some suggestions.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.E., MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.