“Their number is growing year by year, and it won’t be long before they take over the country. Just wait and see what happens then!” Did you ever hear anything like this? You must have, because such warnings are being issued all the time. The concern may be real, but who are “they” – the ones threatening our future?
We have a long history of pointing to “them” as the cause of our problems. Nazi sympathizers were saying this of the Jews in Germany during the 1930s –and we all know well what happened after that. Desperate whites have been saying this of Blacks for decades, long after the Emancipation Proclamation was supposed to have finally freed Blacks – from everything but racial bias, that is. Of course, the saying was often changed a bit to reflect the fears of northern city dwellers: “Soon they’ll be taking over the neighborhood!”
The unnamed reference may vary. Sometimes it’s Blacks, or perhaps Jews, or Romani, or any other group you want to name. The villain is interchangeable, depending on who happens to be at hand to cast in that role.
What is real about all this is the threat that people are reacting to when they start blaming some group for their problems. The threat could be an economic recession, a shortage of jobs, a spike in violent crimes or lots of other things. As our fears for the future tighten their grip on us, we might not know how to solve the problems we face, but at least we can take some consolation in being able to point to someone to blame.
“They,” the unnamed villains, remain a real problem even today. “They” are the ones who are promoting cryptocurrency in an effort to gain control of the world economy! “They” are the ones stealthily planting chips in the human body so that they might have access to our deepest thoughts and feelings!
Most of the current conspiracy theories begin their story with the word “they.” You can fill in the names of the usual suspects: Bill Gates, George Soros, Hillary Clinton and so on. We have these conspiracy theories in the church, too. It could be a clique of cardinals plotting to overturn the papacy, or perhaps a strong cadre of believers in Vatican II determined to derail the church. The details of the conspiracy might vary, but the basic story line is nearly the same: A dark cloud hangs over us these days. But the cloud didn’t come from nowhere; it was brought about by the workings of “them.” Once again, it’s the same pattern: the danger is real, so it must be due to malefactors. We don’t have to name the latter since we all know who we’re talking about.
But the ambiguity gets even worse. “They” are not just the ones causing the problem, but “they” are the source of our information on what is really going on.
Just a few days ago someone remarked how silly it was to require proof of vaccination. After all, recent studies confirmed that the vaccines to protect against COVID-19 are effective only a fraction of the time. Where did you hear this? I asked. “They” reported it! Source unstated, perhaps unknown. How can you weigh the value of the statement when you don’t know the source?
Our conversation then switched to border control in Texas and New Mexico. There are more illegal immigrants crossing the border today than there have been at any time over the past 20 years, I was told. And what’s the source for this? The reply was the same: “'They' reported it.” Was that Fox News? Or was it something you found on QAnon?
America has always prided itself on being a nation in which people can hold an open discussion to find acceptable ways of resolving real issues. But that depends on being able to carry on a sensible conversation. That is to say, a conversation in which we can openly discuss who might share responsibility for the current crisis. But also a conversation in which we can weigh the credibility of the sources we are using.
By this standard, we’re not close to having this kind of informed conversation today. Still in all, a good first step in that direction would be to stop using “they” rather than the proper nouns that are needed for any meaningful discussion of issues.
Father Francis Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.