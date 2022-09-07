I am a proud Gofigan, a family with deep roots in the beautiful village of Humåtak. There are theories regarding our last name. Some say it means “very hot,” coming from the combination of “gof” and “figan.” Another is that it was originally “Gofhigam” meaning being good with the higam (the adze or gachai). Ultimately, this would mean that we were good carvers who wielded the higam with precision and finesse. The higam, with its clam shell blade, birthed many såkman that sailed the ocean blue. It literally carved the vehicle of new futures as the såkman was used for travel and fishing. There must have been so much power in wielding the tool which carves new paths forward.
However, in 2022, how many of us feel that we wield the higam of our own futures? How many of us feel we can carve new paths forward? I am privileged to know, have taught, or learned from people who can feel the higam in their grip. However, there are still many who resign to an apathy about the future; many who can only envision the higam in other hands. One cannot blame this worldview as simply being overly pessimistic. We look at the globe and hear of school shootings, climate change doom and disaster, new diseases, further polarized politics or economic worries. We are right to be concerned. We are right to be angry. We are right to feel afraid. However, it is not enough to only be concerned. It is not enough to only be angry or afraid. What do we do beyond this? More importantly, what do we feel we CAN do beyond this?
For those who call this island home, this is the work ahead of us. How do we make our people, i taotao Guåhan, realize they have a hand in their future? Our kids do not deserve despair. We need to a sing different song, a hymn for the hopeful. The chorus is that we all hold the higam. I am reminded of my good friend Joseph Certeza. When we were students together at the University of Guam, Joey used to have a pin on his backpack that had the words “One person can only do so much.” Yet, the word “only” was scratched out so that it read, “One person can do so much.” Little does he know that this tiny pin changed how I thought about myself. It made me realize that the challenges of the world are giants, but that I wield a sling. Hopefully it has the same effect on you.
The beauty of this is acknowledging that the future is not set. The future is not clear and, ultimately, it is not decided. If we defaulted to looking at the future as an exacerbation of the present, for example, Guam would continue to be a militarized, unincorporated territory. That is not a future I want to live in. Yet, this uncertainty of the future, while being scary, can also be comforting. This takes a slight change of perspective. The uncertainty of the future means that there is room for alternatives. It means that we all have a hand in deciding our collective fate.
What we do today directly affects the kind of future we can have tomorrow. There are many roads to follow in choosing the futures ahead. What you do right now is a step down one of these roads.
This is the essence of this new column. Titled “I Chalan Mo’na,” or “the path forward,” in this column, I set my sights on understanding the futures ahead. Some of them are horrible, and some of them are ideal. To do this, I look at the lay of the land globally, nationally and locally. With a vigilant eye, I track developments that may drastically affect the future of the island such as missile defense systems, Pacific Islands regionalism, U.S.-China geopolitics, decolonization, CHamoru language futures, cultural issues, economic opportunities, climate change and much more. I aim to show who has been carving malign futures and who has been carving futures that will actually give life to our community. At the end of the day, I hope that my column becomes a platform for someone to plan how they can “do something about it.”
So when you look at the world around you, realize this:
We all hold the higam.
Let’s start carving.
______________________________________________________
Kenneth Gofigan Kuper is assistant professor of Political Science, CHamoru Studies and Micronesian Studies at the University of Guam and is director of the Pacific Center for Island Security.