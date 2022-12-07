Whenever I think about political status futures for Guam, my mind conjures an image. I picture a cold, bright conference room with representatives from Guam and the United States sitting around the table with stacks of papers. There are empanada and coffee and small talk before things turn serious. Proposals are presented and debated, and things may get heated. It is here that the negotiations begin. This image immediately comes into mind because, no matter what political future is chosen (whether it be independence, free association, or integration with the United States), negotiation will be pivotal. To put it bluntly, if Guam does not negotiate strategically and sharply, we run the risk of getting a shorter end of the stick than we may like. Before moving forward, any critic of decolonization who will take the previous sentence and use it to defend the colonial status quo, get real. We live on short ends of sharp sticks in this current political arrangement with the United States.
The key message here is that political status futures for Guam require a crop of smart, trained individuals well versed in the arts of negotiation and diplomacy. This exists on two levels. The first level is that of negotiating with the United States in the advocacy and formulation of a new political status. The second level is having this crop of individuals to fight for Guam’s interests in the new future political status. Let us examine the three current alternatives for political status modernization presented to us. An independent Guam that does not have competent diplomats who can negotiate for Guam’s national interest is a Guam inviting others to step on us. Free association as a status is heavily contingent on negotiations. The provisions of a Compact of Free Association (or other document) between Guam and the United States will be shaped through arduous rounds of back-and-forth exchanges and political machinations. A U.S. state of Guam will need negotiators in the Senate and the House of Representatives to fight for Guam amid priorities coming from the other states.
Do we currently have this to a sufficient level? If we were granted a new political status, are our negotiation knives sharpened or are they dull and ultimately ineffective? These are hard questions that we may disagree on and questions that come with even more difficult solutions. The first of two solutions to this that I am currently brainstorming (and welcome collaboration from others interested in doing this) is the eventual development of a negotiator/diplomat training program, and the second is the documentation of Micronesian negotiation history with the United States. I believe these initiatives can bring Guam closer to having a cupboard of sharp knives in the form of tongues. A negotiator/diplomat training program ideally would be a collaboration between the University of Guam and the Guam Department of Education with resource support from the Government of Guam as a whole. For the second solution, we live in a region that has a vast and rich history of negotiating with the United States. Whether it be the Compacts of Free Association, the Covenant, or the Guam Commonwealth negotiations, we have people who have been in the trenches of status negotiations. We need to document this history and provide a blueprint and guide for the future.
The difficulty with these solutions, particularly in calls for resources and financial support, is that some may argue the end result is a gamble. I can picture the “Why are we spending money on this when we have problems X, Y and Z?” There is no guaranteed date of transitioning to a more modernized political status. Will it be 2030 or 2060 or beyond? There is no crystal ball to predict this. Thus, some may view resources spent on training Guam negotiators and diplomats as a waste of time. However, I argue that the skills that will be learned in training this crop of future negotiators are transferable to so many other sectors of society. Learning these skills will help build new leaders for the island, even within the current colonial political arrangement. This will not be a waste of resources, but rather an investment in the future, in whatever form that future may take. As I said in the Giha Mo’na study on self-determination for Guam, “We must handle the issues of the present, but not argue that every attempt to plan for the future detracts from the present. To do so would be to invite an unwanted cycle of problems and cause the atrophy of better futures.”
The best time to train negotiators and diplomats for the island was decades ago. The next best time is now. Our future depends on this, even if we do not yet realize it.
Wield the Higåm.
Carve New Futures.
Kenneth Gofigan Kuper is assistant professor of Political Science, CHamoru Studies and Micronesian Studies at the University of Guam and is director of the Pacific Center for Island Security.