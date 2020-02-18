For the majority of people, information gained is quickly information lost. We read a book, take a course, attend a conference, and soon afterwards we find that much of what we learned has slipped away.
It’s called "The Forgetting Curve."
Popularized by German psychologist Hermann Ebbinghaus, the curve is steepest right after being exposed to the information, as our memory starts to lose chunks of data if there is no review of the material learned. Within several days, most of it is gone.
It happened to me early in my career when I attended training and figured I would easily remember the important things, so I didn’t take good notes. How wrong I was when my employer asked me questions about what I’d learned. It was a painful lesson: you can’t trust your memory.
The Internet doesn’t help
Some of us figure we don’t need to remember things because when we want specific information, we can search for it on the web. This is termed recognition memory, the ability to know what I need and where to find it.
I’ve been guilty of this, once bookmarking pages that contained information I knew I’d need in the months ahead. I can’t tell you how frustrated I was in discovering the articles had been deleted — just a few days before I wanted to use them.
It’s not an age issue
This isn’t about having trouble retaining information as we get older. Students who try to cram knowledge the day(s) before a test, rarely have great success.
This issue affects every generation and it has definitely gone viral. I gave the name for the condition five paragraphs above. DON’T LOOK. Do you remember that name or is it already gone? If you’re struggling to remember, go ahead and look now.
Ideas that can help: training
1. To put off "The Forgetting Curve" where data is lost almost as soon as we take it in, one strategy is to refresh the information as soon as possible.
In my training courses, I ask students to go back over their notes and all materials given within the first 24 hours. This is important for two reasons. It reinforces what was learned, and also allows the user to reread the notes they made. If they’re having trouble understanding what they scribbled down, the information is fresh enough that they’ll likely be able to figure it out.
After the first 24 hours, I suggest they go back over everything a few more times, driving the learning further into their long term memory.
Ideas that can help: books
2. When I read a business or personal development book I highlight the parts I want to remember. Then, I reread the book several times, but just the highlighted areas. The original reading may have required several hours, but the rereads may take only 15 to 30 minutes.
Ideas that can help: attach meaning
3. We need to connect information to real-world meaning, otherwise, it’s just a bunch of random facts and theories. What is the trainer, the TV documentary, the book, etc. trying to tell me? How does this tie in with me, my job, my life? This strategy takes a little longer to master but when you harness it, you’ll see a big difference in how well you retain information.
When we connect the meaning in what we learn to the meaningful things in our life, that’s when information sticks. We’ve now sent a signal to our memory to grab this data and store it for future use.
Ideas that can help: implementation
4. The absolute best way to make sure information remains with us is to use it. Plain and simple, it’s the gold standard for retention.
My training seminars include an action plan where students identify the parts of the course which had the greatest impact on them. If they picked 20 ideas I have them focus on three to take action on initially. They can come back for more after they get going with the first set.
Repetition and implementation are the keys to remembering what we learn. I hope these strategies work for you. Oh, what was the name of that condition again?
