For decades, October has been designated National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. November is designated as National Native American Heritage Month. These commemorations inspire thoughtful consideration of the violence and abuse which have traumatized families and most especially the societal violence and abuse that has been perpetrated on First Peoples through the centuries. Theirs is a history riddled by wounds of injustice. What can we learn from exposing these wounds? I have personally grappled with this question.
I show my scars so that others may feel emboldened by my survival quest and continue to pursue their recovery. Each scar holds valuable insights on how I achieved victories over adverse and traumatic hits. They tell the story about how I took giant strides for success in life, despite the wounds inflicted on me. I hope to share how I have overcome trauma and have the scars to remind me to take heart and never give up no matter what. Frederick Douglass survived slavery and proudly declared, “My head is bleeding but is not bowed.” In essence, scars frame and showcase an intact dignity guiding a purpose-driven life.
I took horrific blows growing up. I was poor, a victim of heritage trashing, physical and sexual abuse. The mean streets of my neighborhood were violent. These adversities left multiple scars on my body. I have nine. Being defined as subhuman by racists took its toll on my self-esteem. Suffering the misery of illiteracy also scarred my psyche as well. I embraced spiritual values that motivated me to want to read, study and make something of myself. It wasn’t easy and the path was treacherous at times. I doubted myself. But I reached out to sympathetic spirits, who believed in me. I learned not to give up.
By reading from the narratives of authors who had it as bad or worse than me, finding out that I was not alone, proved to be liberating. It was intriguing to identify with authors who won the great battles of the spirit. Their scars gave me hope. I discovered how scars became their wings, lifting them up and out of their muck. I have never stopped reading memoirs since. Their stories of survival taught me about how each author became stronger than whatever was hurting them.
With their encouragement, I crossed over from poverty to the professions through education. Today, my scars are my stars! I hold them up as more precious than medals. I showcase them as a source of inspiration to those who choose to also reject rejection instead of themselves. Harry Crews said, "There is something beautiful about all scars of whatever nature. A scar means the hurt is over, the wound is closed and healed. Done with."
Speaking publicly about my scars gives me credibility when challenging island youth from book-poor homes to stay the course. Don’t give up. Thrive against all odds. Struggle and get into the fray. Take your lumps, become the single most important advocate vested in your success. Your scars will define you as triumphant. Treasure them. Ponder the quote, “Scars are a sign of tenacity, indicating that you’ve gone through a lot and are still standing.”
The reason for showing my scars is to assist in the healing journey of others. Katie Maslin said it best, “We all have scars; both inside and out. Use your experiences to support those going down the same road of destruction you once went down. Know that your past is worth more than the pain you once carried, because it can be used to comfort and give strength to another soul who is suffering. Cherish your trials and tribulations as gifts; embrace these opportunities to share the grace you have been given.”
Another writer, Jon Acuff, echoed the same sentiment with these words, “The scars you share become lighthouses for other people who are headed to the same rocks you hit.” The famed preacher, Fulton Sheen, spoke about the challenge of celebrating a life with scars this way, “Show me your hands. Do they have scars from giving? Show me your feet. Are they wounded in service? Show me your heart. Have you left a place for divine love?” The perspectives expressed by the sages I’ve quoted compel me to continue to talk about my scars. Join me in the adventure. Accept the challenge by Robert Schuller to turn our scars into stars.