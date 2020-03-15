First Nation advocates all over the globe are promoting and establishing cultural preservation spaces labeled language revitalization centers, or LRCs. These centers seek to create and foster programs and practices for making indigenous languages healthier and more resilient. Heritage group activists and members from the larger society, who are committed to social justice and inclusion, have also led efforts to secure funding and political support for building, staffing and administering the LRCs. This strategy has resonated with Guam advocates seeking to revitalize and preserve CHamoru. A CHamoru LRC is in the works.
Identifying endangered
and dying languages
Many indigenous languages are on the brink of disappearing. CHamoru is at risk. There is cause for alarm. Rachel Nuwer, in her article "Languages: Why we must save dying tongues," says, “Over the past century alone, around 400 languages – about one every three months – have gone extinct, and most linguists estimate that 50% of the world’s remaining 6,500 languages will be gone by the end of this century.”
The UNESCO Ad Hoc Expert Group on Endangered Languages has identified how indigenous language proponents can determine the vivacity of their mother tongue. Their formula consists of seven indicators to evaluate a language’s vitality and stage of endangerment. The UNESCO criteria make it possible to track the trajectory of indigenous languages from being healthy and safe to becoming unstable, unsafe or on the verge of dying. Stage 7 means a language has become extinct; it has died.
Reading and discussing the UNESCO document is worth doing. I found it both instructive and frightening. In the past seven decades, CHamoru has progressively moved from Stage 1, representing a language which is healthy and safe, to Stage 5, which is classified as severely endangered. At this stage, grandparents and the older generation are the only consistent speakers of the mother tongue. The good news is that CHamoru revitalization efforts, such as the Hurao Academy, are being implemented in earnest to reverse this downward trend. In a recent media interview, Hope Cristobal, chairperson of the Kumision I Fino’ CHamoru, stated, “CHamoru is alive. There is hope.” But time is of the essence. An LRC can play a crucial role in transforming language losses into positive outcomes.
The rise of language
revitalization centers
While the quest for political sovereignty can be illusive, indigenous groups are taking bold steps toward identifying and securing cultural spaces by which to recover, revitalize and preserve their mother tongue. The rise of LRCs represents acts of cultural sovereignty by first peoples all over the globe. Guam is not alone.
Mission and purpose of LRCs
The mission and purpose of LRCs is to assist in indigenous language recovery and preservation. The available research is replete with information about the functions that LRCs are able to leverage successfully. This strategy seeks to promote:
• indigenous language immersion programming as the most significant practice for revitalizing an endangered language;
• the restoration of the home as the epicenter for producing first-language speakers;
• funding for specific year-round activities to ensure success for community and grassroots engagement;
• a deeper appreciation of how languages are meaningful when viewed through the mata optic of indigenous speakers;
• essential collaboration through partnerships for relocating the mother tongue at the center of community life;
• the development of both printed and media materials; and
• the establishment of a clearinghouse for access to indigenous language materials.
Language loss is a tragedy of untold proportions for people who are being ripped apart from their linguistic heritage – the life-giving source of culture and identity. CHamoru must continue to serve as the umbilical cord which nourishes the culture and identity of the taotaotano’ on Guam. Establishing an LRC will give continuity to the long struggle of activists, linguists, educators, political leaders and, most importantly, committed CHamoru speakers, who can be proud of having kept CHamoru alive and ready for a healthy rebound. The LRC movement adds another component to the island’s quest for self-determination via language recovery and preservation.