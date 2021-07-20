Why people refuse management jobs
Jerry Roberts
---
Did you ever know someone who seemed to have the tools to be a manager, had a job offered to them, and they turned it down? Did you ever wonder why they said, “Thanks, but no thanks”?
I saw it on my first job
At age 19 I was working for a fleet service operation in a big company. We maintained about 400 vehicles.
One day, Bill, the lead mechanic and supervisor, went to Donnie, the No. 2 mechanic, said he was considering another job, and offered him the supervisor’s position.
Donnie worked like a beast, and could fix anything on wheels. He’d been with the company six years, had a wife and two young kids, and knew this was a good opportunity. Yet, he said no.
Dude, are you kidding?
Bill was surprised and replied, “Man, this is your chance. The old man (the department head) is only going to be around five more years. When he goes, you can have his job and you’ll be set.” Donnie was firm. He didn’t want to be a manager.
It was a head-scratcher. Becoming a supervisor meant a 30% pay bump for Donnie. If he later became the department chief, it would be a six-figure job in today’s dollars.
The money was important to Donnie. He didn’t graduate high school with his friends, and had to take night classes to get his diploma. He had wanted to be the first person in his family to go to college. Now, he hungered for his kids to do that. Thus, the promotions would make that possible.
Why turn down a big opportunity?
Training and consulting for the past 25 years, I’ve seen this same situation play out a number of times. Again, competent people refusing to become leaders. Among the factors are:
Reason No. 1: They don’t have a clue how to lead, and most are never trained.
The stereotypical situation is you end your shift Friday, are called into the office and get the job offer, then show up Monday morning as the team lead — possibly with no announcement preceding your “coronation.”
No joke, that’s the deal far too many managers in Guam’s private and public sectors were handed.
Without training, they have little capacity to lead effectively, and this often results in frustration, friction and performance breakdowns — for the new supervisor and team members alike.
The problem was obvious
I recognized this issue many years ago and wrote a course entitled "The New Boss," which helps supervisors get a grip on the leader’s role. It’s not the last management course to take, but it should be the first. This training cuts down the learning curve, and helps position the supervisor for quick stability and success.
Why else refuse a promotion?
Reason No. 2: They’re afraid of failure. They see stepping into management as a huge leap, and one which could end badly. They may be comfortable where they are, and don’t want to risk things going wrong, which could see them lose their job.
Companies need to remove the fear factor. Failure is a part of learning and growth. It’s also part of the risk-reward conversation.
Breakthroughs aren’t possible without risk, and risk isn’t possible if failure avoidance is the focus over potential gain.
Leaders should promote the value in taking calculated risks, and teach people how to make those calculations. Then, backing them up makes a world of difference in how people view their position.
Pressures of the job
Reason No. 3: It is stressful. We’ve all seen how a leadership role can take a toll on one’s mental and physical health. Presidents, governors, corporate CEOs and small-business owners all have had years added to their face, and gray to their hair due to the demands of their work.
There’s something else.
Reason No. 4: Other managers paint a lousy picture of life as a leader. If you’re a supervisor, what kind of example are you giving to show the positive aspects of leadership?
Do you make leading attractive, something that workers should aspire to? Or do you walk around all day, grumpy, complaining, looking like you’d rather be doing anything other than supervising people?
If you’re a manager and you like your job, don’t forget to tell your face. That might inspire someone to someday want to be like you.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.