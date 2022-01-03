We are into the very beginning of 2022 – kicking off a new election year!
What new and unusual political promises will we be hearing from all of the incumbent elected officials in their efforts to convince you to keep them in office?
That is not to mention the golden promises from those seeking to replace existing elected officials in the governor’s office and the Legislature.
In spite of their collective inept behavior and clear lack of leadership as it relates to the overall handling of the COVID-19 situation on Guam, what sort of promises can voters expect from these ne'er-do-well officials who have managed to only create pain and confusion during the past few years?
Will the Legislature finally muster the courage and intestinal fortitude to do their job - ensuring that we have an independent legislative branch?
Or, will they continue to rubber-stamp nearly every whim of the administration's desire to maintain complete control of our freedoms with the historically extraordinary amount of federal funding that the island has been gifted by similarly circle-running elected officials in Washington, D.C.?
Or, do you (naively) believe that the governor will finally be open, honest and forthright when it comes to a clear and decisive plan for use of those hundreds of millions/billions of federal dollars that have kept her administration and this government running for the last two years?
What is it going to take for the nongovernment of Guam employed (or currently unemployed) voters on this island - who make up the vast majority of the voting population - to finally take a stand against the government abuse and overreach as it relates to abridgment of our freedoms and loosey-goosey spending of our local and federal tax dollars?
When will they open their eyes to how their hard-earned tax dollars are being misspent and put their votes behind potential elected officials who will actually look out for the overall best interests of the entire island as opposed to leaning toward the whims and wishes of government of Guam employees?
Better yet, when will the good people of Guam finally make a decision to go back to a part-time Legislature?
A Legislature made up of businesspeople who sincerely care about the continued growth of our small island economy and the people who work so hard to make it a reality.
That is, a reality that allows the government to tax those same businesses and workers in order to make the money deemed necessary to fund a small number of serious projects and remove the abundant number of unnecessary projects we see happening each and every day.
Do you believe this governor and these legislators deserve our sympathy?
Given what we have seen happen during the past few years it is grace that they would never extend to you if you oppose them politically.
You can rest assured that this accident of an administration and Legislature - who have watched over the worst economy this island has seen since World War II - has been no accident.
With out-of-control inflation, government spending, ever-expanding authoritarian controls from these same government officials' government, and an incoherent, unscientific and incompetent public policy toward the COVID-19 pandemic, Guam has bottomed out into what could be described, in the words of pundit Larry O'Connor describing the Biden presidency, as “a depressing and nauseating valley of despair."
It is absolutely time for some real political change.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.