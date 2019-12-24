Almost everybody wants to be more productive. People actively look for ways to optimize time and maximize efforts, and for some it’s an absolute obsession.
For most of us it’s not that serious but perhaps it should be. After all, time is the ultimate resource and far more precious than money. Still, how far would you go to simplify your life and reclaim extra hours?
The power of sameness
The late Steve Jobs of Apple wore the same clothes every day, a black turtleneck and blue jeans. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg adopted a similar clothing strategy, wearing a gray t-shirt or hoodie and jeans.
Who else? Former president Barack Obama. He wore the same color suits during his years in the White House and he said this: “You’ll see I wear only gray or blue suits. I’m trying to pare down decisions. I don’t want to make decisions about what I’m eating or wearing because I have too many other decisions to make.” Obama cited research that shows the simple act of making decisions degrades one’s ability to make further decisions.
Could that be right? If we make fewer decisions will we give ourselves a chance to make better quality choices?
Routines eliminate the need for decisions
Are you familiar with the term “routinizing”? It means to reduce something to a regular procedure. Therefore, we don’t have to spend time thinking about what we choose. The idea is to pack your life with repeatable sequences that deliver predictable outcomes.
A routine, such as a morning or afternoon regimen, consists of a series of habits. What we wear, what we eat, when and how we exercise, where we sit in company meetings, even where we sit in church, and much more. Once we create a habit we automatically follow through unless the pattern is interrupted.
How can this play out?
I caught a story online of a guy who believed in this concept and set out to align his life accordingly. He bought a half-dozen copies of the exact same outfit, choosing fabrics that would look fine coming out of the dryer. No ironing needed.
He bought three pairs of the same shoes. All of his socks were the same color, too (The Point’s Ray Gibson reports he does this). He figured a standardized wardrobe saved him an hour to two hours a week, not having to choose what to wear or iron anything.
He also routinized his eating
You might raise both eyebrows over how he dealt with food. He didn’t eat the same things at each meal, but he established a routine for this, too. His nearby grocery store offered fresh food for takeout, and he made a deal with them to pack six meals for him at a time, three days worth of food. They’d label them Monday AM and Monday PM, for example, and all he had to do was pick them up twice a week and put them into his refrigerator.
He only needed six days worth because he fasted on Sunday, He said he even saved money on his food bill because he didn’t buy items he didn’t need. That was good but it was the savings in time that meant more. No shopping and no food prep cleared about five hours a week from his schedule.
Those who do this are strong believers
The people who utilize these types of systems report it makes them more effective and improves their quality of life. They say it allows them to direct their energy to the areas where they can make the greatest difference, to what really matters.
As the saying goes, the devil is in the details and routinizing kicks the devil out. We get rid of as many small things on our daily schedule as we can, and put the full power of our minds on more important things.
So, is this crazy or crazy smart? What if you could make a few changes and add 10 hours to your week — over 500 productive hours per year? That’s more than a dozen additional workweeks. What could you accomplish with that infusion of time and, to get it, what changes would you make?
