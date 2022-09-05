The public is getting more distant from its government. Here on Guam and across the nation, voter participation is falling and the disconnect between voters and candidates is growing. Turnout in the recent primary was just 40%, the lowest primary turnout in 30 years. Now, some of that is due to the new motor voter initiative that automatically registers voters, and some is due to the uncontested Republican races, but, overall, the trend is going down. And when fewer people vote, the ones who do are more likely to be partisans or activists, while the moderate middle stays home. This increases polarization in politics, something you can see throughout the U.S. and which we are starting to see here on island. In the last 15 years, less than 12% of Guam’s population decided the winner.
Voters are also getting older. More than half of the active voters on Guam are now over the age of 53. This is also a national trend. Voters under the age of 25 were just 7% of the total. And, residents in the south were much more active than northern voters, who tend to be younger, resulting in a bigger influence from the south on the winners despite their smaller numbers.
Philippine-born residents make up 18% of registered voters which tracks with 30% of Guam’s population being Filipinex. But Micronesians, who make up more than 9% of the population, are underrepresented. Just 100 to 124 Micronesian-born voters cast ballots in the last two elections, meaning their voices are not being heard.
So why don't more people vote? Perhaps because finding your polling place and filling out the ballot takes too much effort. What if voting could be done on your phone – as simple as posting on Facebook or checking your bank account? About 10 states have started to look at options for voting on your mobile as a way to boost participation in elections, but security of voting is still inhibiting that shift.
Another significant shift in elections is the drop in campaign dollars collected by candidates. In 1994, the average legislative candidate on Guam raised $93,000 to run for office. That dropped to $50,000 in 2006 and further dropped to $32,000 by 2018. The use of social media to reach supporters has brought more candidates into politics by removing the fundraising barrier. But getting people to click on political messages incentivizes more sensational behavior from candidates and supporters. The old traditional media used to fill a role of educating the public about candidates so we could make informed choices. When our only choices for information were newspapers and the evening news, credible news agencies held this as a sacred trust. How many of you remember Walter Cronkite? Today, reasonable political discourse has dissolved as social media has mushroomed, to a point that U.S. presidential candidates have no problems tweeting like teenagers, leading the nation into dangerous and less civilized wars of words that are having real-life consequences.
Another consideration that many have when thinking of running for the Legislature is the salary - which has stayed the same for decades. In other words, the value of holding public office (when adjusted for inflation) has dropped over time. Today, Guam senators make less than their senior staff, and less than a mayor. Senators’ salaries are equivalent to a mid-level classified employee like a Project Manager II. Three decades ago, $55,000 was $110,000 in current dollars – it was right up there with management salaries. But over time, the senators were not given a cost-of-living adjustment like all other GovGuam workers and retirees. Public pressure to hold down the salaries of elected public servants rooted in a misguided sense that sacrifice is useful, is having real-life consequences.
Government works better when it reflects the will of the people. When more people participate in their government, moderate voices get louder. This, in turn, contributes to reasonable measures that recognize the limitations of resources and the reality that government faces when making hard choices. It builds public support for compromise and solutions that have broad support. It elevates civil discussions about policy over whining and brawling. Do we want the squeaky wheel to always drive our political discourse? Do we want the 1% to shape our collective future?
If not, get out and VOTE, Guam.
Ginger Cruz is a senior adviser to the Lou and Josh campaign. Cruz is the founder and CEO of Mantid International. She is the former news director at KUAM and communications director under Democratic Gov. Carl Gutierrez. She has returned to Guam after 20 years, during which time she served as deputy inspector general for Iraq reconstruction and provided compliance and public policy support in the defense and diplomatic arenas.