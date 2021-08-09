Last week, I kept an older friend company.
I’ve known “Esther” since she moved to Guam over three years ago – when she was 90 — but I had never had a chance to really visit with her.
Esther and my mother were contemporaries. But my mom died young. I was eager to get Esther’s perspective on nine decades of life.
Esther grew up in the Midwest. The family lived in the city and enjoyed all the conveniences available in the 1930s, but the Great Depression changed that. They sold their house and moved to a family farm.
During the war, a detail of German prisoners of war assisted on the farm. They provided labor while Esther’s mother provided food. Her parents spoke German, so it was an amicable arrangement. Her parents told the prisoners about Jesus, and they had open hearts.
Esther was an accomplished pianist. It was a developed skill, which, as she observed, “if you don’t use it, you lose it.” She has not played in years.
While teaching piano at Bob Jones University in South Carolina, she met her husband, a tall, handsome fellow who had just come home from the war.
But a hastily made post-War rule — that female teachers could not date students who were younger — prevented her from dating her future husband, who was six months younger than she. They solved the dating problem by getting married before the next school year.
As she recalled those days of her youth, Esther smiled. Her eyes twinkled as she told of an encounter with a teacher who thought she and her husband were breaking the rules in her studio.
Her husband became a pastor and she entered the ministry with him. He pastored churches in several states in the Midwest. A couple from one church are the grandparents of a young woman Esther has met on Guam — “isn’t that interesting?”
Their lives were not without trials. They had difficulties with children, and their faithful son, also a pastor, was killed in a car accident when he was in his 30s.
Through it all, they relied on God.
As Esther reflected on her life and the world as it is today, she shook her head.
“But I’m not worried,” she said. “God has a plan.”
As I listened, I was encouraged.
Hers has not been a glamorous life, but it has been a life well lived.
A faithful life.
Because she’s served a faithful God.