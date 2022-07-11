I’ve been watching the United States go down “the slippery slope” for several decades.
And I’m wondering where it picked up the most grease.
Certainly, the cheapening of life that was set in motion with the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision dumped a barrel of oil on the slide. It will take honest historians many years to sort out all the political, societal and personal confusion that that one decision has caused. Remanding control of abortion to the States may save some babies, but it won’t stop the confusion.
Other laws and judicial rulings—particularly those that have undermined the family unit and parental rights—have steepened the slope. The family is the foundation of society—as that foundation has been weakened, society has crumbled.
As much as I’d like to point a finger at a certain court decision, international treaty or bad law to explain why we are careening downward like a luge on ice, I cannot. Although bad, the actions of governments are just symptoms.
Beneath them is the real problem: Individuals—who collectively form governments—have forgotten the self-evident truth noted in the Declaration of Independence—that men are created and are given rights by their Creator.
And despite whatever revisionist history you cite, the Founders’ Creator is indeed the God of the Judeo-Christian scriptures.
Over my lifetime, I’ve watched God be pushed to the fringes of society, to the point where the Democratic party openly criticized people of faith in a 2019 resolution, and others on the left want to cancel—even kill—Christians. (Even on Guam, someone within the government recently lectured us about our job as Christians.)
While God is long-suffering, His patience does not last forever. Paul explained in Romans that when men did not see fit to acknowledge God any longer, “God gave them over to a depraved mind” and that has resulted—in part—in wickedness, greed, evil, envy, murder, gossip, strife, slander, and disobedience to parents. (See Romans 1:28-32.)
God is a God of order and peace (1 Corinthians 14:33, 40). Push Him out of the public square, and there will be confusion. Guaranteed.
The younger generations are more confused and hopeless than ever before. They are falling fast.
We need to put on the brakes.
We do that one family at a time.
Pull your kids close and open your Bible.
Sort out their confusion.
Renew their hope.