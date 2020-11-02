For the last three months, I’ve been following a new way of eating so that before Christmas I will again be a “125-pound person living in a 125-pound person’s body.”
I am thrilled to report that at the three-month mark last week, I had shed 29 pounds! Only 11 more to go!
But I know those last 11 pounds are going to be a struggle. They've been clinging to my frame nearly 20 years and are not going to leave without a fight. That fat is gripping my cells like Velcro. It’s going to have to be meticulously extracted, one little fatty molecule at a time.
It’s going to take more determination and discipline on my part. I’ll have to watch my intake more carefully, I’ll need to walk more steps than I typically do in the course of a day. I’ll need to be diligent, especially through Thanksgiving.
But I WILL do it because I know it’s possible, and because I have a goal: When I next step on the scale at my doctor’s office, I will weigh 125 pounds. And I have a firm deadline: December 2, 2020.
With a deadline, I can power through.
With a deadline, I have hope.
This is human nature.
We humans can do extraordinary things as long as we have hope. As long as there is a clear goal, we can endure patiently, knowing there is an end ahead.
But when there is no clear plan, when the goal posts keep moving, and when there is no definite end in sight, we become discouraged, frustrated and hopeless. And then we despair.
This, too, is human nature.
It seems that the humans who managed to get themselves in charge of the other humans on this island have quite forgotten this.
From March until now, we have been subjected to seat-of-the-pants governance. Laws have not been followed; some have been suspended.
Two weeks turned into two months, turned into eight months.
And there is STILL no end in sight. And worse, there’s no end game that has been clearly communicated to those outside of Adelup.
Consequently, people on this island are becoming hopeless. They’re beginning to despair.
They will not remain this way long. Desperate people do desperate things. It’s human nature.
Desperate people will eventually revolt.
But first, they’ll vote.
Tomorrow.