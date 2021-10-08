Lately, we’ve been hearing a lot about the unhappy fate of women and girls in Afghanistan now that the Taliban has again assumed power. The educational gains for women, whose school enrollment rates over the past 20 years had risen to 80% of all school-age girls, can easily be reversed in the future. So, for the girls it might be back to gathering firewood, helping with the laundry and getting ready for a very early marriage.
But the threats go far beyond women’s access to education. Girls in a society like Afghanistan are often married young and sometimes against their will. The temptation for girls dragged into a forced marriage to find a more loving partner might be natural under the circumstances, but it is also dangerous. Women’s marital infidelity, in contrast with men’s straying, is often punished by death. Women can often be purchased for services to the male’s family, but they can be discarded just as easily. Polygamy is also very common, although not universal, in such societies.
It’s hard for us to believe just how tilted such societies are toward males. Nations like Afghanistan – and there are many throughout the world – are composed of many different social groups that we might call tribes, all of them loosely governed under a single head of state. The tribe is a predominantly male grouping that dates all the way back to when humans began wandering from place to place. An article that I recently read made the point that the bonding of male relatives originated to defend the group against threats from other rival groups.
To understand the tribal society, we have to grasp the rules for tribal organization. How does a person identify oneself? Through membership in the father’s lineage, of course. Names, titles and status are derived from the father’s lineage, which formed the protective circle for all the members of the group. Women have certain roles in such societies, but they are relatively few and well defined.
Many societies started off this way but have evolved into systems with more gender equity as they developed. This is true of most of the nations in Europe and Asia. Those places that have retained their old tribal societies, however, often struggle with poverty, weak governments and frequent internal uprisings. Such nations – common in the Mideast, South Asia and Africa – are often known as “failed states.”
But not all traditional societies are of this sort. Take, for instance, the societies that made their way to the Pacific islands thousands of years ago. Micronesians – including CHamorus – may pride themselves on their cleverly designed trademark sailing craft, the outrigger canoe, and the navigational techniques that enabled them to sail back and forth across wide stretches of ocean. But there are other elements in that early legacy – let’s call it “Austronesian” – passed on over the ages that are every bit as important and far more relevant to island life today. It’s just that they’re not talked about as often.
Sailing societies work a little differently from bands of wanderers who live off the land. If the men are off on a canoe much of the time, the society is going to have to be structured so that women will be the keepers of the homestead, with land rights and all. The male line is too fragile to be the sole foundation of society at the time. Men, in their mobility, are so uncertain – here today, possibly gone tomorrow. Who knows if they might be lost at sea and never return!
That kind of society must be more of a partnership between genders if it is going to survive. The result was the matrilineage and matriclan – a system in which names and titles and identity flow along a different route: through the women rather than the men. The position of leadership might well land on a man, but he has normally received this through his mother’s side of the family rather than his father’s. The title will be passed along the same way when he dies. Men may serve as chiefs, but they are chosen by the elders in the woman’s line.
Lo and behold, this continues even up to the present–especially in Palau and the Marshall Islands, but in other island groups as well. Even in Yap, where this system has been greatly modified, there are strong traces of this ancient system. As for Guam, if you have any doubts about the importance of the mother’s line, reread some of those old missionary accounts of how much clout women had in the old village. Even after Europeans introduced the custom of taking the father’s last name, we have to ask whether this really reversed the old matrilineal direction. I don’t think so.
Let this serve as a warning to well-meaning but misinformed outsiders – and insiders, too, for that matter – that this part of the Pacific is in no danger of becoming an island version of Afghanistan. Reforms on behalf of women today might be needed here as everywhere. But before making demands, let’s take into account the traditional features that made this seafaring society so very different from many others around the world.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.