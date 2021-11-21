An ad currently airing on voting rights asks a critical question, “Can we outvote voter suppression?” It ends with the simple thought, “Understanding is a choice.” What a loaded statement, so much to ponder in so few words. Words have a way of challenging our understanding of things. Decolonization is a whopper!
Word-busting is a key strategy for building authentic literacy skills. It is the process of ‘breaking open’ a word, so to speak, and discovering what lies at its core, when it was coined, how it is used, and in what context it is appropriate. The process of word-busting is akin to taking a deep dive below the surface to explore what lies underneath. So much can be revealed in the plunge.
Using another analogy, imagine if the only thing we knew about the coconut was that it was oval shaped and turned from green to brown. We would miss out on the multiple ways it has brought value to our lives as islanders. It is a rich source of nourishment, adds delicious taste to our food, provides a life-giving drink. Its inner shell can be used as a bowl, cup or broken into pieces to be used as a spoon, scraper or scoop. Its husk is used for coal or as a squeegee (CHamoru style floor buffer in the days of old). Its meat can be reduced to oil for cooking or healing purposes. Orchids thrive in a symbiotic relationship with discarded husks. What if we never cracked a coconut open, we would miss out on all its valuable uses.
Word-busting allows us to become familiar, not only with the various meanings of a term, but to enter into the universe in which the term has gained its significance. We are able to discover other terms that are closely associated, kind of like the lineage and kinship circles in our genealogies. Words travel in families. When we word-bust, we become acquainted with other critical concepts. We increase our word power and grow our intelligence.
The Oxford Dictionary defines "decolonisation" (spelled the British way) as “the undoing of colonialism, the latter being the process whereby a nation establishes and maintains its domination of foreign territories (often overseas territories).”
Merriam-Webster defines the term in two ways: 1) to free a people or area from colonial status, to relinquish control of a subjugated people; 2) to free from the dominating influence of a colonizing power, especially to identify, challenge, and revise or replace assumptions, ideas, values and practices that reflect a colonizer’s dominating influence.”
You see what I mean about this word being a whopper. Embedded in these definitions is the act of dominance and subjugation of a people against their will. It also encompasses the political status of a people in relation to a controlling world power. The big reveal is that decolonization involves both the colonized and the colonizer. Ultimately, we are led to the realization that to decolonize is to pursue freedom from subjugation not only in governance but in consciousness.
To understand the concept, decolonize, we must first accept or acknowledge that we are a colonized people. Some on Guam from both sides of the equation resist that though with all their might. These folks don’t want to crack open the coconut. They are satisfied with watching it turn from green to brown. “Let things be.” “Don’t rock the boat.” On the surface, it seems that things are OK the way they are. Most CHamoru people after World War II could not bring themselves to think of Guam as an American colony. Our parents and grandparents were offered citizenship by the rescuers from persecution and a cruel occupation. It stands to reason that the underbelly of colonialism would be hidden in plain sight for decades.
Today, however, we are more open to the reality that Guam is a colony of the United States aka unincorporated territory. Clearly, this acknowledgement is complicated by our patriotism, an acute sense of historical loyalty, strong military engagement, and by our citizenship. The issue and its resolution is also profoundly impacted by a constant out-migration of Taotao Tåno’, and a steady flow of immigrants and migrants coming into Guam causing CHamoru people to be a shrinking majority in their homeland.
Going below the surface isn’t easy. Indeed, understanding decolonization is a choice. Let’s crack open this coconut!