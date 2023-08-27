My initial efforts at growing my vocabulary to make me smarter failed. I started by following the popular formula found in Reader's Digest for increasing the word power of readers. It didn’t help. Next, I purchased a series of cassette recordings featuring hundreds of complex words used by accomplished professionals. The words were defined in the soundtrack along with examples of their uses. By adding as many of those words into my vocabulary as I could, the promo material implied that I would speak like a graduate from a prestigious university. Well, that did not work either.
What really helped me to reach my goal of turning word power into brain power was discovering, defining, and owning complex words from books which addressed challenges in my life. I was introduced to a book on life after school. The book’s first chapter asked an intriguing question: What is your philosophy of life? I had no idea what that question meant. The word “philosophy” was Greek to me. I had never used it in a conversation.
That changed when our teacher, Pastor Zachary, defined the term and encouraged discussion and reflection. He broke it down for us. “What is your idea on how life ought to be lived? What profession should you pursue? What problems in society would you like to see solved? Do you believe in taking time weekly for spiritual matters?” The issues were urgent, timely and begging for answers. Understanding the word philosophy made sense. I have been using the term ever since.
I was in my senior year of high school. I needed to think about going to college or not. I would be the first in my family to graduate from high school! What career should I pursue? I wanted to study and become a professional. How would I pay for a degree to make that dream come true? The questions kept coming. My soul was stirred. The word philosophy had grabbed my attention.
Since I was actively developing my public speaking skills, I began to flirt with the idea of becoming a preacher. I read biographies of great preachers. I spoke with the chaplain about my newfound interest. My philosophy of life as a senior in high school began to take shape. Word power became brain power.
It became clear to me that books, written to address urgent challenges in our lives, should serve as guides as to what unfamiliar words in those narratives we, as readers, should define, pronounce properly and incorporate into our vocabulary to make us smarter.
If you are someone who grew up in a family with no tradition for reading, here are some guidelines to follow when deciding whether a book is worth reading and harvesting for new words and practical strategies. Does the book focus on some dimension of your mission and purposes in life? Is the author an authority in the field you want to pursue? In other words, does the author provide insight about obstacles you are experiencing and how to remove them?
Elbert Hubbard stated, “I don't read a book; I hold a conversation with the author.” Choose books written by authors you want to sit with and learn from regarding your most important questions. In the process when that person in that book shares a word which is unfamiliar and complex, stop! Look it up. Use it to amplify what you are learning.
Read books which have a direct impact on your existence. If it does not speak to you, drop it. Harvest new words which will grow your understanding of critical issues in your life. Katie wrote in the blog What Makes a Book Worth Reading?, “Sometimes a good book has to do more with what the reader needs at that given time in his or her life. The books I read while going through my divorce may not fall into the normal classification of a 'good' book, but it was what I needed at that time in my life.”
When a book shares a best practice in your search for answers to a problem that keeps you up at night, that is a book worth reading. Understanding every unfamiliar word that helps to explain how best to apply lessons is essential.
My philosophy of how best to turn word power into brain power is to dedicate a part of each day to reading. You will discover how to address challenges in your life. You will learn how to remember new words that are worth knowing. Margaret Atwood put it this way, “A word after a word after a word is power.”
Dr. Samuel Betances is a senior diversity, equity and inclusion leadership consultant for Souder, Betances and Associates Inc., sociologist, educator, author and motivational speaker. He is an advocate for first-generation student success.