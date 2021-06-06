The one thing that islanders know about is kinship. We celebrate with immediate and extended family members, relatives, people connected through marriage, neighbors and members of households, which can include several generations. These relationships are near and dear to us and shape our social world. We enjoy the good times, worship together, share the difficulties and grieve losses collectively.
When I first came to Guam in the 1970s, I was fascinated by the obituaries that appeared in the newspapers. I became acutely aware of how genealogies matter to the families that make up our island communities. This inspires me to share another profound insight about kinship. Words also exist in families. Stated another way, words have genealogies too.
Students must be challenged, inspired and guided to appreciate how words travel in families. Let’s take the word “catch” as an example. There are many ways this word can be used and understood. Baseball players catch the ball. We learn that this means, an object is propelled into the air and someone grabs it and holds on to it. What does it mean to catch a cold? Perry Como’s song, “ Catch a falling star, put it in your pocket and never let it fade away,” is whimsical but is still related to catching an object.
When someone says that the bachelor or bachelorette is a “good catch,” does it have the same meaning? Two hikers climb a strenuous path and one says, “hold on a minute. I’m going to catch my breath.” Where did the breath escape to that it needs to be caught? Another song cautions “Don’t let the sun catch you crying.” To catch the last flight to Honolulu means what?
When some students are falling behind and are encouraged to catch up, what seems to be the challenge? Why is the admonition, “Don’t get caught shoplifting, you will regret it.” a negative statement? What does the idiom, “A man pursues a woman until she catches him.” mean? The use of a single word can connect us to an extensive network of terms that stretches vocabulary and deepens one’s understanding of how words can be used in different contexts. This is how we grow intelligence.
Never allow an unfamiliar word heard or read to escape from your intellectual grasp. Catch the new word. Define it, repeat it, explore its roots and learn about the various ways it adds clarity to your ideas. Your brain will not own new words that you do not wrestle with, pronounce, memorize and use in proper context. Comparing how dictionaries choose to define the same word differently adds value to your search for meaning. Few students from book-poor homes are taught to understand the significance of this truth and why it matters.
The worst advice teachers can give to students, when they indicate that they do not understand a word in their assigned reading, is to direct them “to continue reading, you will understand it in the context of the narrative.” The second worst practice is for the teacher to provide a snap definition on the spot or instruct students to look up the word in a glossary at the end of the chapter.
These approaches tend to retard the learning of words in ways that grow intelligence. Quickie shortcuts sabotage the student’s discovery of what a word really means in different contexts. Glossing over an unknown word obscures the nuances or subtlety in the way the word might be used. The universe in which a word travels is unexplored.
The different ways that a word adds clarity to messaging is worth pursuing. It makes you smarter. If you come from a book-poor home, and you want to become college- and career-ready, grow your word power to increase your intelligence.
The summer break for credit recovery and sprinting forward is here. Many options abound for learning the proficiencies you need as you prepare for the next school year. The most promising strategy by far is to exponentially increase your vocabulary, one precious word at a time. This is the surest path to becoming the single most important advocate for your educational success.