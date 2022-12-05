Words no parent wants to hear

Imagine this.
It’s 2 o’clock early Christmas morning. Everyone is asleep and in just a few more hours, the kids will be ripping open presents. Your guests will be devouring your holiday feast at the dinner table and you’ll be celebrating family traditions and creating long-lasting memories.
Suddenly, you’re awakened by a knock at the front door. You dismiss it and go back to sleep. Then you hear knocking again - only this time it’s at the door and window. So, you get up out of bed. You look at your phone to check the time and notice there have been several missed calls from an unknown number. Once at the door, you hear a voice announce, “Guam Police.”
Your heart starts to pound as you open the door. The officers, with an empathetic look on their faces, say, “do you know ... ?” And then you hear your child’s name. You answer, “yes” in a tone that sounds more like a question than an answer. You’re confused and stunned and stand with your hands over your mouth. The officer utters the words no parent ever wants to hear:
“You need to get to the hospital. Your child has been in an accident.”
Unfortunately, moments like the one you’ve just read are often too real for the Guam Police Department’s Highway Patrol Division. These are the officers who leave their families in the middle of the night to investigate the most tragic sequences of events that occur on the roadways of Guam.
Walking up to the scene of the crash, an officer's first thought is, “I hope it’s not someone I know.” The roads get blocked for hours. Floodlights illuminate the scene. The bright spray paint on the ground marks where the tragedy occurred. The Highway Patrol markings spell out “disaster” for the families affected by the fatal crash. The officers now have to reconstruct the movements of every vehicle, person and/or object involved before, during and after the crash.
The weeks that follow will consist of calculating measurements, collecting and analyzing physical evidence (markings, vehicles, objects, clothing, injuries, video footage), interviewing, re-interviewing, issuing warrants and observing autopsies. This investigation will go on until the case is finally closed.
Once that happens, you’re asked to come to the Guam Highway Patrol office, where the usual greeting is, “I’m so sorry for your loss.” Then you are told, “if your child had only been wearing their seat belt and driving the speed limit, they would still be here.”
Officers can sense your devastation while explaining how the crash happened, but cannot answer your question of why? This somber feeling remains with officers long after each investigation ends and gets heavier throughout their careers. For Highway Patrol officers, this scenario comes full circle when they are tasked to escort the hearse that carries your child’s body to their final resting place.
From 2018 to 2021, Guam statistics averaged three traffic-related fatalities in the month of December. On Dec. 2, the Highway Patrol Division officers, along with the Office of Highway Safety, were present for a proclamation signing which kicked off this year’s Drive Sober, or Get Pulled Over campaign.
The Guam Police Department urges all motorists and pedestrians to help get Guam to zero this holiday season by wearing your seat belt, driving the speed limit and putting your children in the proper car seats or boosters. Don’t be distracted by your cellphone while on the roadways. Be mindful of crosswalks, pedestrians and bicyclists. And please, do not drive your vehicle while impaired. Designate a responsible driver if needed.
Let’s all get home safe to celebrate the joys of the holidays and the excitement for the year to come.
I leave you with this thought:
“I will always come home.”
Officer Morgan D.M. Reyes is an investigator with the Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division.